'The White Lotus' Could Be Back for Season 4, but Where Would It Be Set? No location has been determined for the season just yet, but it's looking like Europe.

Part of the reason The White Lotus has remained such a popular show over the course of its run on HBO is because each season is set somewhere people usually want to visit. The show's first season was set in Hawaii, its second in Italy, and its third in Thailand.

Now that that third season is over, many want to know where creator Mike White might be thinking about setting the fourth season. Here's what we know about the show's fourth season and whether a location has been named yet.



Where will the fourth season of 'The White Lotus' be set?

The White Lotus has already been renewed for a fourth season, and showrunner Mike White said that he's thinking of moving away from the beach for this upcoming season. “For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” he said. A Deadline report suggested that the show could be set at a Four Seasons hotel in Europe.

A source also told the outlet that "everything is on the table" for the fourth season, but no decision has been made. Apparently, Mike does not like the cold, so we shouldn't expect any seasons set at a ski resort. “We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon,” HBO drama head Francesca Orsi told Deadline back in February. “I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

Previous seasons of the show have used Four Seasons resorts that double as White Lotus locations, and it seems like that trend will continue for Season 4. So, while we don't know where the fourth season will be set yet, it seems it will feature a return to Europe, which is where the show's second season took place. Hopefully, it will also feature more references to great European cinema.

Do we know anything else about 'The White Lotus' Season 4?

Given that the third season just came to an end, we don't know much about the show's fourth season yet. The show's creative team is still trying to land on a setting, and no one is attached to star in the season yet either.

The only things we know for sure at this point are the things about the show that are constant across every season. The show will probably follow rich people from various walks of life who are all miserable for one reason or another as they come together to stay at a luxury resort. Once they're assembled there, someone's probably going to die, and we won't find out who until the end.