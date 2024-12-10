The "Wirral Reader" TikTok Prank Is Funny — Too Bad The Target Can't Read the Comments "I wish we could leave voice memos as comments so she’d be able to know what we’re saying." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 10 2024, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @oofieee, @thewirralreader, @jodipicoult

Pranks seem to divide the internet. Some people believe they're harmless and hilarious, while others find them cruel on principle. The type of prank also determines the internet's reaction to it. For instance, a prank preying on the insecurities or frustrations of a loved one may not be received as warmly as a prank that ends with all parties smiling and laughing.

There's a new prank trend on TikTok known as the "Wirral Reader" prank. It all started when a TikTok user wanted to create an account for her book adventures, and a friend decided to give her a hard time. This has resulted in a beautiful and positive community of BookTok readers pranking the original target. Here's what we know about the trend, how it started, and how one published author got in on the fun.

Here's why the "Wirral Reader" TikTok Prank is taking off.

It all started when TikTok user Lesley Costello started a BookTok account she calls "The Wirral Reader." The bio promises book dives into fantasy and romance. Like many BookTok accounts, Lesley shares information on books she has read, places she recommends visiting, and thoughts on series that people should check out.

But while she was starting her account, her friend, the TikTok account "oofieee," was setting her up for a brilliant prank that would quickly set her account on a viral journey. Oofieee created a video that read, "My friend just started a book account called 'The Wirral Reader' so I've blocked it. Can you all please flood her comments accusing her of not being able to read?" She added, "I want her to be so incredibly confused when she wakes up."

And of course, the internet delivered. In the comments of one of Lesley's videos, one user wrote, "I wish we could leave voice memos as comments so she’d be able to know what we’re saying." Another added, "Idk why everyone's bothering to comment … how will she read them all?" And with over 2 million views on several videos, the prank continued.

Author Jodi Picoult helpfully offers some suggestions in video form.

Lesley herself eventually joined in on the fun, posting a video of herself reading a book. The video is captioned, "When someone asks what your biggest fear is and you can't say 'people finding out you can't read' so you say 'the dark.'" But Lesley wasn't the only one who took the prank to a video to knock it up a notch.

Published author Jodi Picoult, a prolific writer responsible for popular novels such as My Sister's Keeper, By Any Other Name, Mad Money, and many more joined in on the fun. She made a video of herself congratulating Lesley for embarking on her reading journey and explained that she had compiled a list of books she recommended to Lesley.

The books included, Where the Wild Things Are, The Little Engine That Could, Curious George Goes to a Chocolate Factory, and If You Make a Pig a Pancake. All of the books are beginner-type books aimed at child readers. It was a clear play on the prank, and even Jodi's comments got it on the action. One user wrote, "I'm screaming! I wish she could read these comments!"