Thea White, Voice of Muriel on ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog,’ Dies at 81

Actress Thea White, the voice of Muriel on Cartoon Network’s Courage the Cowardly Dog, died on Friday, July 30. She was 81 years old.

In a Facebook post about Thea’s passing, nephew Brad Zitzner said the cause of death was liver cancer and a post-operation infection.

“She fought hard with courage to try to beat her liver cancer and to resume life or to die trying. She ended up with an infection after cutting out the damn cancer,” Brad wrote on Facebook.