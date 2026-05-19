Comedian Theo Von Finally Breaks His Silence on Joe Rogan's Suicide Concerns "Theo goes down these spirals... and freaking out, I'm like, 'I gotta help this dude.'" By Lea Vatenmakher Updated May 19 2026, 3:54 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article mentions mental health issues and suicide. The conservative movement has been getting more and more fractured by the day. Lately, the latest victims of the shattering coalition are podcasters Joe Rogan and Theo Von (although neither would label themselves as right-wing). The two had a very public exchange of words that both comedians' fanbases agree should have been had in private.

Article continues below advertisement

See why Joe overstepped by expressing suicide concerns about Theo, and how the latter finally broke his silence on the issue. As the war of words continues, those who are fans of both men are left torn.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Theo Von breaks his silence on Joe Rogan's suicide concerns.

Last month, Theo appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where the two friends discussed current events. Theo had expressed that he was trying to get off the prescribed SSRIs he is using. At some point in the conversation, Theo spoke about how the state of the world is upsetting him.

His comments included quips such as, "They're letting f--king politicians sl-rp on kids. All of our f--king money goes to Israel, and they're using it to f--king genocide people. ... Everybody is scared out of their wits right now. ... It's a time where Satan is amongst us." Joe's response was, "We gotta get you off those antidepressants, son. You're losing your f--king marbles."

Article continues below advertisement

Fast forward several weeks, and Joe decided to use his platform to express concern for Theo, rather than reaching out to his friend directly. He said he's seen a video in which Theo has stated, "I'm trying not to take my own life. That's what I'm trying to do right now."

Article continues below advertisement

Joe then voiced, "You hear stuff like that, and you just go, 'I've known too many people that I didn't think were gonna kill themselves and then did.' And then he [Theo] goes down these spirals where he starts talking about world events, and freaking out, and I'm like, 'I gotta help this dude.'" He then went on to correlate Theo's difficulties with the SSRIs he's on, and shared the importance of getting off of them.

Joe Rogan just took time out of his podcast to express genuine concern for his friend Theo Von.



He admitted that some of Von’s recent behavior after getting on SSRIs “freaks me out” — especially his comments about suicide.



ROGAN: “Theo Von’s going through the exact same thing… pic.twitter.com/ERvOuTomVa — Overton (@overton_news) May 14, 2026 Source: X / @overton_news

Article continues below advertisement

Fans were absolutely furious at Joe for publicly sharing concerns that should have been a private conversation between him and Theo. We absolutely agree with their ire. That said, we can also see how Joe may have thought the topic was acceptable for public discourse, as he stated that Theo has shared his mental health struggles with fans, so Joe probably thought it was all out in the open. Still, it's Theo's choice what does and doesn't get publicized — not Joe's.

In response, Theo took to X to update fans on how he's doing. The podcaster shared the now-viral clip of Joe talking about him and wrote, "This is mostly cap. Sad to see this kinda stuff. I'm doing great. I'm a human being, which is a rocky ride. But I'm doing fine, thanks."

Article continues below advertisement

This is mostly 🧢. Sad to see this kinda stuff. Im doing great. Im a human being which is a rocky ride. But im doing fine thanks. https://t.co/rv8FldbcrN — Theo Von (@TheoVon) May 15, 2026 Source: X / @TheoVon

The public is taking sides.

As mentioned, torn fans of both podcasters felt the need to pick sides in the comments section of Theo's post. One person on Team Joe wrote, "You don't get to try and criticize people for publicly showing concern for you, especially when you've made talking about your depression and emotional turmoil a major part of your brand. Just saying, dude, don't be so public about it if you don't like people speaking on it."

In contrast, someone from Team Theo shared, "I feel like Joe Rogan is downplaying real-world issues and your intelligence on the subjects. Throughout the podcast, he seemed annoyed and quick to shut you down, which was annoying. Love you, Theo! Thank you for speaking up on real issues in the world!" Hopefully, the two comedians can continue this conversation in private and work things out!