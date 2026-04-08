The Theo Von and Joe Rogan Controversy Has Left Social Media Divided on Trump's Actions "It was hard for me to be angry and talk at the same time." By Distractify Staff Updated April 8 2026, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Most people would agree that we are living in unprecedented times. In light of the United States war with Iran, racial injustices, and Americans struggling to make ends meet in this economy, tensions are high, and opinions are split. Some people fully support President Donald Trump’s administration, while others are calling for a return to normal. And of course, celebrities are in the mix.

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With many public figures using their platforms to share their opinions, controversy is constant. From Kehlani’s stance against ICE workers to Don Lemon's refusal to let up on Trump, people have taken sides. And now, it appears that podcaster and comic Theo Von is also at the center of things, alongside Joe Rogan. Here’s the full scoop on the Theo Von and Joe Rogan controversy.

Source: MEGA

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The Theo Von and Joe Rogan controversy involves their opinions on mental health and the state of the war against Iran.

On April 2, 2026, Theo Von was a guest on Joe Rogan’s podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience. And while the podcast typically covers a range of topics, including politics, viewers witnessed an intense debate between Theo and Joe over their stance on the war with Iran.

Theo made it clear where he stands, not only being against the war, but also his issue with people avoiding serving in the war based on their socioeconomic status.

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"I’m sick of rich people not putting their f--king kids over in these wars,” Theo said. “Put your f--king h---y a-- kids up there. Let them go shed some f--king blood." However, things took a turn when Theo shared his concerns with both sides of the political spectrum.

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"It’s all just a cat-and-mouse game, people are like ‘we’ll elect the Democrats next time,’” Theo said. “But it’s all the same s--t that has been happening forever. They haven’t been helping anybody forever. … Everybody is scared out of their wits right now." He continued: "Satan is amongst us."

Later, he went on to criticize the Trump administration. "Our government is not, obviously, is not heard to help the people,” Theo said. “They’ve been compromised., The crazy part is we’re working to pay the taxes to keep them doing it. And that starts to make you feel sick."

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Source: YouTube/JRE Goat

Joe later chimed in and not only critiqued his remarks, but threw some shade. "We’ve got to get you off those antidepressants, son," Joe said. "You’re losing your f--king marbles.” He also made it a point to tell Theo to "just chill out."

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Social media has been divided on Theo Von's comments.

Although there are some people who stand in solidarity with Theo, some folks are not taking his comments for value since they believe he was instrumental in getting Trump back in office. “Theo Von is a sign that Americans are waking up to who the actual terrorists are,” one person shared.

Source: MEGA

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Interestingly, Theo wasted no time clarifying his statements about rich people and the war. "I meant the elites and politicians that are leading us into these wars might make different choices if it was their children. It was hard for me to be angry and talk at the same time. I am thankful for to our troops who serve and are far braver than me. And also wtf do I know,” he wrote.