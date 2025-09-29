Fans Worry After Theo Von Makes Comments About Ending His Own Life Theo's comments immediately sparked concern. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 29 2025, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @8traq_truth

Best known for being a shock podcaster, comedian, and self-described "white trash" political commentator, Theo Von has been both a promoter of Sen. Bernie Sanders and a "manosphere" influencer in the same career. He has spoken candidly about addiction and recovery and has even delved into mental health issues.

But fans were particularly worried after the podcaster seemed to make comments that suggested he was considering taking his own life. So, is Theo Von ok? Here's what we know.



Theo Von bombed while filming his special — Is he okay?

Theo was filming a Netflix comedy special at the New York City’s Beacon Theatre on Sept. 27, 2025. A Tiktoker posted about the process of filming the special, saying that Theo stumbled through it, often forgetting punchlines and losing his train of thought. She said he also often went off-stage for 30 seconds or so to talk with people on the sidelines. While speaking with audience members after the show, he made an alarming statement that immediately alarmed fans, even as he seemed to instantly brush the comments aside.

After filming wrapped, Theo stayed on stage to chat with audience members and fans, answering questions. At one point, a fan seemed to ask about how he's been doing. A sardonic-looking Theo responded, “I’m having a long month. I’m trying not to take my own life."

Theo then seemed to brush the comment aside, kneeling to pose for pictures while throwing up peace symbols. He did not follow up on the alarming statements. As of the publication of this article, it's unclear whether Theo is okay or not. It certainly may have been a sarcastic statement, but as UMass Memorial Health notes, threatening or even discussing suicide is considered a warning sign for mental health.

Let’s keep Theo in our prayers. Listen to what he says to fans at the end of his show.



Let's keep Theo in our prayers. Listen to what he says to fans at the end of his show.

You don't joke about this stuff. https://t.co/H5Qg5ywtEu pic.twitter.com/IeHYJpk4DJ — 8traQ aka Mark (@8traq_truth) September 28, 2025

Theo recently battled it out with Homeland Security.

Theo's political positions and beliefs have seemed to shift through the years, though he often makes commentary that seems to align with right-leaning podcasters and fellow "manosphere" influencers. Yet he has also discussed his thoughts on human rights, putting him, at times, in opposition to some in his realm of political podcasting. And he broke publicly with rightwing colleagues after the Department of Homeland Security tried to use his words in a promotional video.

A video released by DHS in September 2025 used a comment by Theo over a video that celebrated the mass deportation of alleged undocumented immigrants. An upset Theo took to social media to make a statement about it.

He shared to X (formerly Twitter) in a since-deleted post, "I know you know my address, so send a check," Theo joked. And then he added seriously, "And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos. When it comes to immigration, my thoughts and heart are alot [sic] more nuanced than this video allows. Bye!" Theo later deleted the post and seemed to drop the topic altogether, moving on to new topics on social media.



It's unclear why Theo ended up removing the post and whether or not his current mental health status was related in any way to the tiff with DHS. But fans are worried about Theo's mental health and hope that he's doing ok, even if he currently isn't inclined to discuss what's going on.