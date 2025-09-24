Theo Von Told the Department of Homeland Security to Remove Him From One of Their Videos "I know you know my address so send a check," said Theo Von. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 24 2025, 11:41 a.m. ET Source: X/@DHSgov

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von is not known for his politics, though he has welcomed politicians of all leanings onto his show. In the summer of 2024, Theo had Donald Trump on in the lead-up to the presidential elections. He has also chatted with Vice President JD Vance, Senator Bernie Sanders, and polarizing political pundits like Candace Owens and Hasan Piker.

It's hard to pin down where Theo stands politically, and many have tried. According to the Associated Press, New York Times pop music critic Jon Caramanica subjected himself to more than 60 hours of Theo's podcast and was unable to come up with a definitive answer regarding the former reality star's political leanings. Perhaps his attendance at Donald Trump's second inauguration is what led the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to use footage of Theo in one of their videos — and he is mad.



Theo Von would like the DHS to stop using footage of him in a video.

In a post to X, Theo expressed annoyance over the fact that the DHS used footage of him in one of their videos. "Heard you got deported dude," says Theo shaking his head before saying bye. The 31-second video was shared by the Department of Homeland Security's X account. It claims that 2 million immigrants were deported from the United States in 250 days.

Music plays over footage of what we assume are immigrants walking up a set of stairs to board a plane. We also see individuals in handcuffs being put into cars while text over the footage claims 1,600,000 people self-deported and 400,000 were forcibly deported. The video cuts to President Donald Trump stating, "they're simply not coming anymore." It ends with footage of an airplane taking off and the words, "Leave now." A caption above the video from the DHS says, "bye."

Yooo DHS i didnt approve to be used in this. I know you know my address so send a check. And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos. When it comes to immigration my thoughts and heart are alot more nuanced than this video allows. Bye! https://t.co/5v5gagf4Dr — Theo Von (@TheoVon) September 24, 2025

Theo shared the video to X, writing that he didn't consent to being used in it. "I know you know my address, so send a check," he joked before getting serious. "And please take this down and please keep me out of your ‘banger’ deportation videos," he wrote. "When it comes to immigration, my thoughts and heart are alot [sic] more nuanced than this video allows. Bye!"

What has Theo Von said about immigration?

Back in June 2025, Theo was asked by a woman who called into his podcast to discuss his thoughts on the ICE raids that were happening in Los Angeles. There was a lot to unpack in the caller's voicemail, but she ended her message by saying how much she loved Mexicans. "I love Mexicans. I would like to be Mexican next time," said Theo. "I've prayed for that," he said before apologizing for the jokes.

Theo turned the focus back to the ICE raids, saying that he has a lot of thoughts on the matter. The podcaster asserted that many of the videos people see out of Los Angeles aren't real and are planted to sow conflict. "I think a lot of the videos are probably staged. I'm not saying deportations aren't happening," explained Theo, who thinks a lot of the videos were staged.

He went on to say that images of children crying while their parents were being deported are heartbreaking, but America has rules and laws. "Some people are here that are illegal by the letter of the law," said Theo, who believes productive people deserve amnesty or a path to citizenship, then joked about offering a safe place to hide if you're Mexican.