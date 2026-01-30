Independent Journalist Don Lemon Has Been Arrested by Federal Agents — Details Free Don Lemon By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 30 2026, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the independent journalists who has been in Minneapolis, Minn., covering the ICE activity is former CNN anchor Don Lemon. Things came to a head on Jan. 18, 2026, when Lemon joined a group of protesters at Cities Church in St. Paul. The event was organized by civil rights attorney and social justice activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, whom Lemon interviewed outside and inside the church.

The group was protesting the church's pastor, David Easterwood, who is reportedly the acting director of the ICE St. Paul field office. Lemon followed the group into the church, which resulted in the Department of Justice threatening to prosecute him. The DOJ might have followed through with that threat as Lemon was arrested Jan. 29. Here's what we know.

Don Lemon was arrested by federal agents.

According to a post on Lemon's Instagram from his attorney, Abbe Lowell, the journalist was arrested by federal agents while he was covering the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif. The post goes on to say that Lemon has been a journalist for 30 years and his "Constitutionally protected work in Minneapolis was no different than what he has always done." It goes on to say the First Amendment protects Lemon and other journalists, "whose role is to shine light on the truth, and hold those in power accountable."

Lowell slams President Donald Trump's DOJ for focusing on Lemon instead of "investigating the federal agents who killed two peaceful Minnesota protesters." Lemon plans on fighting these charges and the attack on the First Amendment "vigorously and thoroughly in court."