Don Lemon Called Megyn Kelly "Clockable" After Saying She Looked Trans Don Lemon has a history of saying offensive things about women. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 29 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As traditional media fades away, new media has risen to take its place. There are podcast networks like Crooked Media and The Bulwark. Journalists like Jim Acosta have started Substacks, where they have total control over what and how they report the news. Thanks to social media, journalists have become less dependent on the legacy media.

In April 2023, Don Lemon was fired from CNN following controversial statements he made in front of as well as behind the camera. Although CNN didn't say why, the timing seemed to suggest that was the reason. Following his departure, Don started doing man-on-the-street interviews that he shared on Instagram and TikTok. He also joined YouTube in January 2024. That is where you can see Don come down hard on Megyn Kelly.

Source: Mega

If Don Lemon and Megyn Kelly weren't already locked in a feud, they might be now.

We feel compelled to put out a trigger warning for anyone who doesn't understand the internet-speak of the youth. Some is heading straight for us in a clip from Don's podcast series aptly titled Clip Farmers. In it, two young people hang out with Don in an effort to guide him through the perils of younger generations. If you're north of 35, this is painful to watch.

Apropos of nothing, Megyn was brought up in Episode 3, which prompted one of the young hosts to ask Don if the former Fox News host is "chopped." Like any person who recalls where they were when 9/11 happened, Don admitted to not knowing what that means. "Chopped means like not hot," said the young man.

Now that he was on the same page, Don said Megyn is in fact chopped. When asked to put it in a sentence, he said Megyn Kelly is chopped because there are "a lot of hairpieces and makeup," which he attributed to what is known as the "MAGA look." It's also known as Mar-a-Lago face. Don went on to say Megyn looks like a trans person and is "clockable" which in the trans community means you can tell when a person is trans.

Megyn Kelly has criticized Don Lemon in the past.

Although Megyn has not said anything publicly about Don's trans comment, she has criticized the former CNN anchor in the past. When Don said Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley was not "in her prime," Megyn quickly came to Nikki's defense in an episode of her show.

She called Don sexist and wondered why CNN hadn't fired him yet. Well, that was coming. "I am so irritated by this guy," said Megyn, who also said Don is a misogynist. "And I don't use that word lightly." Megyn alleged this was a pattern. The controversial journalist then named several notable women who achieved incredible things past the age of 50, including Margaret Thatcher, who became Prime Minister of England at the age of 54.