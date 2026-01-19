Don Lemon Followed Protesters Into a Minnesota Church Who Say the Pastor Is Working With ICE "They cannot pretend to be a house of God while harboring someone who is directing ICE agents to wreak havoc upon our community." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 19 2026, 10:40 a.m. ET Source: Youtube/Don Lemon

Protests in Minnesota continue following the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good on Jan. 7, 2026. The mother of three was killed by Jonathan Ross, a Minneapolis ICE agent, who fled the scene immediately after. Tensions have risen after it was revealed that Ross would not be investigated for the murder. Instead, the Department of Justice has turned its focus to Good's widow, Becca Good.

Footage of ICE agents harassing and assaulting citizens in Minneapolis and elsewhere in Minnesota has gone viral on social media. The death of Good, coupled with thousands of ICE agents deployed to the state, has created a chaotic and emotional environment. On Jan. 18, former CNN anchor Don Lemon was interviewing protesters outside of a church in St. Paul when they decided to take their complaints inside. Keep reading for more information.

Don Lemon joined a protest at a church for a shocking reason.

Outside of Cities Church, Lemon spoke with civil rights attorney and social justice activist Nekima Levy Armstrong, who said she was part of something called Operation Pull Up. Essentially, protesters and activists show up at what they perceive to be a "key location" in order to disrupt a business. In this particular instance, they were there to target the church's pastor.

David Easterwood is the pastor of Cities Church, and according to ABC News, his personal information matches that of a David Easterwood "identified in court filings as the acting director of the ICE St. Paul field office." He was also standing next to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in a Minneapolis press conference back in October 2025.

Armstrong told Lemon they were there demanding justice for Good and wanted to let the church know that Easterwood's presence was unacceptable. "They cannot pretend to be a house of God while harboring someone who is directing ICE agents to wreak havoc upon our community, and who killed Renee Good," said Armstrong, who is also a reverend.

Conservatives say Lemon violated the FACE Act. What is it?

Right-wing podcaster Benny Johnson took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand Lemon be prosecuted for allegedly violating the FACE Act, calling what he did a hate crime. In an Instagram video, Lemon said from inside the church that he was not part of the protest and was merely there to document it. He interviewed one of the pastors, not Easterwood, who said he was just trying to take care of his flock and was not told why the protesters were there.

The Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act (FACE Act) was signed into law by former president Bill Clinton in May 1994. The law was created in response to the increasing number of crimes against abortion clinics and providers, which included bombings, arsons, and attacks on individuals using butyric acid.

Johnson highlighted the section that describes prohibited activities related to religious freedom and worship. It states that anyone who intentionally harms, uses force, threat of force by physical obstruction, intimidates or interferes with or attempts to injure, or intimidates or interferes with any person lawfully exercising or seeking to exercise that First Amendment right, shall be subjected to penalties.