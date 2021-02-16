'There Is No 'I' in Threesome' Will Keep You Glued to the Screen Until the Very End

Where do we begin to talk about HBO's latest documentary, There Is No "I" in Threesome? The ending seems like a fitting place to start unpacking what went on in the 87-minute film.

There Is No "I" in Threesome follows a newly engaged couple, Ollie and Zoe, as they attempt to navigate an open relationship leading up to their wedding, at which point they intend on becoming a monogamous couple and building a family.

'There Is No 'I' in Threesome' ending, explained.

"We want to show the world through our own experiences what vulnerability and love and intimacy can be like," is how Zoe explains director Ollie's documentary project. As Zoe and Ollie explore different "versions" of themselves with different partners, Zoe begins to fall in love with her boyfriend and ultimately rethink her relationship and engagement to Ollie. Put simply, she ends their relationship over a video call.

"You are always pretending," Ollie says. "Babe, I wasn't pretending," replies Zoe. "I feel in love with you and I loved you and I've been loving you for the past three and a half years." "And that stopped?" "I think it stopped," she says.

Article continues below advertisement

While this doesn't exactly come as a surprise to viewers, the scene that follows might. We pan out and see that Zoe is not Zoe at all. She's not the girlfriend Ollie made her out to be, but rather actress Natalie Medlock, who was hired to help Ollie finish out the project.

Article continues below advertisement

He explains: "The story of this film started almost five years ago. My fiancée and I decided to make a documentary about us exploring alternatives to monogamy." "Our documentary became my film when she left me for the new guy, Tom," Ollie continues.

Three years later, not wanting to be left without a fiancée and without a film, Ollie went back to the editing room. With permission from his ex, he cast actress Natalie Medlock to finish the film with. What's more, Natalie became a co-writer on the project. "Together we watched the original documentary footage," Ollie recalls, "the parts we could use, and what we would recreate."