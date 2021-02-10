Were Ollie and Zoe Able to Work Things out After 'There's No I in Threesome'?

The New Zealand-made film is a “modern-day love story” that takes a close look at the ups and downs of an open relationship, and explores what it means to be in love.

HBO's There Is No I In Threesome is an intimate documentary that follows the polyamorous adventures of couple Ollie and Zoe.

Keep scrolling to find out whether Ollie and Zoe are still together .

From the trailer, audiences already know that, while the couple’s experiment starts off on a positive note, they’re soon forced to confront the consequences of their romantic arrangement. Of course, they run into hiccups along the way, but the main question on everyone’s mind is whether the couple makes it to the end.

Are Ollie and Zoe from 'There’s No I In Threesome' still together?

When Ollie and Zoe got engaged, filmmaker Ollie decided to document the year leading up to their marriage. But although the couple is madly in love, Ollie feels that he missed out sexually during his 20s and wants to use his last year of freedom to explore that side of his life.

His fiancée, Zoe, agrees and the couple set up some rules to help them navigate their new polyamorous lives. For a while, Ollie and Zoe make it work and seem to prove that you can have your cake and eat it too. But when Zoe goes out of town for work, things start to get more complicated.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple films nearly everything they say, do, and think in order to have complete openness and honesty between themselves. At first, this serves to reassure each other that they can, in fact, remain madly in love while sharing their bodies with other people.

Source: HBO Max

Article continues below advertisement

But soon, Zoe meets Tom and develops a serious crush on him, and in response, Ollie starts seeing Siobhan. “We just have to have as much fun as they do,” Ollie tellingly says to Siobhan, who responds, “So, it’s a competition?”

Although the couple always maintains they’re still in love, it’s clear that jealousy starts to creep in and their reactions to seeing one another develop feelings for other people suggests that they aren’t as progressive as they had originally thought.

Article continues below advertisement

So, does the couple manage to weather their own experiment and are they still together? From the looks of their social media accounts, Ollie and Zoe are not together. Ollie currently appears to be single and has been doing a lot of backpacking with friends across the stunning New Zealand landscape.

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe’s real name is Natalie Medlock, and she’s currently dating actor Robbie Magasiva, aka Will Jackson from Wentworth. Natalie and Robbie started dating in 2011 and the two even have a cute dog named Bolo that they adopted in October 2020.