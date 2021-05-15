Angelina Jolie Filmed ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ Wildfire Scenes in a Fake Forest

After writing the film Sicario and its sequel, earning an Oscar nomination with his Hell or High Water screenplay, and co-creating the TV show Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan is making his feature-length directorial debut with the new thriller Those Who Wish Me Dead .

And coincidentally or otherwise, Those Who Wish Me Dead — currently playing in theaters and on HBO Max — has the same filming location as three of Sheridan’s prior credits, according to the Albuquerque Journal .