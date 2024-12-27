Tia’s Relationship With Rob Upsets Her Grandma on 'Love During Lockup' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP) Despite Tia saying her boyfriend, "treats me well," her grandma has questions and concerns about the relationship. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 27 2024, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: WeTV

On Love After Lockup's spinoff series, Love During Lockup, the couples on the show face challenges unique to those in relationships where one person in the relationship isn't behind bars. One of the issues many couples having to adhere to the prison system face is struggling to get the people they love to support them. During the latest Love During Lockup episodes, which premiered on WeTV on Dec. 13, 2024, fans met Tia and Rob.

Tia is the one holding Rob down while he serves a 16-year prison sentence for armed robbery. However, fans have watched the couple's highs and lows over his current situation and his plans for when he gets out. In a previous episode, he shared that he will be living with a female family friend when he gets out of prison on parole, which didn't sit well with Tia. In an exclusive clip shared with Distractify, Tia faces more issues when she reveals her and Rob's relationship to her grandma.

Tia's grandma expresses her concerns about Tia and Rob's relationship on 'Love During Lockup.'

In the clip, Tia takes her grandma out to lunch to discuss her relationship with Rob. The clip opens with her telling her grandma she "has to tell you something," and then proceeds to share, "I'm in a relationship." Her grandma then asks "with who?" and Tia assures her he's a young man and is a "nice guy." She then tells her grandma another detail about Rob that is pretty important.

"The only thing is... he's incarcerated," Tia said. Her grandma instantly appears disappointed in her granddaughter and gives her a reaction anyone with an elder figure in their life wants to see. She then asks Tia "Why?" prompting her to tell her grandma that Rob "treats me really well." Grandma, however, isn't impressed by her answer, and she hesitates to meet him and asks why he's in his current situation.

"Why is he incarcerated?" she asks. "He must've done something."

Tia asks her grandma to "trust" her decision to continue dating Rob.

After her grandma inquires about how Rob ended up in prison, Tia confirms that he was incarcerated for robbery eight years ago, meaning he's already served half of his 16-year prison sentence. As her grandma's face dropped even more, she tried to console her by stating she felt confident her and Rob's relationship would last.

"I know it sounds bad, but I need you to trust me on this, OK," Tia tells her grandma. "I think he's a really good guy." Despite Tia's confidence, her grandma asks her a tough question that reminds her she doesn't know much about Rob besides what he's shown her while he's been behind bars. "He can show you this part of him now, good guy, but what's going to happen later on?"

