Here's the Explainer for Tiffany's Story From 'One Day in My Body' on TLC The medical-based reality TV show premieres on April 15, 2026. By Niko Mann Published April 15 2026, 1:51 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @tenacioustiffany614

A new reality TV show, One Day in My Body, on TLC is sure to keep audiences captivated, as the program features people struggling with unique medical emergencies. One person on the show is Tiffany Wedekind, a woman living with Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome. Progeria is also referred to as “rapid-aging” syndrome, per the Progeria Research Foundation.

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As fans gear up to watch the new show, which debuts on April 15, 2026, folks want to know more about Tiffany's story ahead of its premiere. Keep reading for an explainer of Tiffany's story on One Day in My Body.

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Here's the explainer for Tiffany's story on 'One Day in My Body'

Tiffany was diagnosed with an extremely rare, fatal genetic condition that causes rapid, premature aging in children. The condition, known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome, usually begins within the first two years of life, and most people diagnosed with the condition die in their teenage years. Tiffany and her brother, Chad, were both diagnosed with the condition, and he died at the age of 39.

According to People, Tiffany is currently one of the oldest people living with the condition at the age of 47. In addition to being only 4'5" tall and about 60 pounds, Tiffany has other side effects, such as cardiovascular disease and arthritis. She also has painful calcifications in her knees that cause them to degenerate. A narrowing aortic valve reportedly killed Chad, and Tiffany also has to be careful about having a heart attack

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Tiiffany's episode airs on April 22, and she shared the news with a post on Instagram. "Thank you for all the love!! Be sure to tune in on APRIL 22nd!!! That is when my episode airs!"

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"I have been waiting to share some BIG News! Finally, I can let you all know that I will be featured on the new TLC series, One Day In My Body," she wrote. "This series highlights individuals living with rare or unusual medical conditions, exploring their daily lives, obstacles, and triumphs. I’m looking forward to the world seeing how I approach life and adversities with gratitude and a whole lot of tenacity! My episode airs on Wednesday, April 22 @ 9p/8c. Can’t wait for all of you to see it!"

Tiffany says that being so small made her look like a doll when she was a child. "I mean, I essentially looked like a little baby doll," she said. "I knew very early that something was different about me. But I just wanted to live my life and be like everybody else." Despite her small stature, she was still able to attend jazz, tap, and ballet classes; play basketball, tennis, and softball; and she was also a junior high school cheerleader.

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