Did ‘Will Trent’ Just Say Goodbye to Amanda? Here’s What Happens to Her Is Will's boss... dead? By Jennifer Farrington Published April 15 2026, 11:21 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The plotline for Will Trent has been dramatically shifted, and we can thank Season 4, Episode 15, for that. In the captivating episode, which aired on April 14, 2026, Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) decides to pursue a potential lead solo in an effort to learn more about Adelaide, with whom Will (Ramón Rodríguez) is also in contact as he searches for answers about his kidnapped uncle.

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The two had already had plenty of back-and-forth, but when Will decides to meet her at a bar and secretly place a tracking device on her, she’s already one step ahead. In response to his attempt to be deceptive, Adelaide leaves him a “gift,” which, to his surprise, is an injured Amanda lying in the street just around the corner from where Will was. But just how badly hurt is she? Does Amanda pull through? Here’s what the showrunner revealed about Amanda’s fate on the show.

Is Amanda on 'Will Trent' dead?

Source: ABC

When Will finds Amanda in the street with a bloody chest, it becomes obvious she was stabbed. But that happens after Will receives a call from Adelaide, who tells him, “What a shame, Will. While we made these dinner plans, I really was going to give you everything you wanted: your uncle, your life, me, all of it, but you had to go ruin it by having your boss go looking for me.”

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She continues, “It’s over, Will. You’re never going to see Antonio again,” and goes on to tell Will about the “little present” she left waiting for him around the corner. That’s when Will finds a lifeless Amanda with stab wounds. And while she has managed to overcome obstacles in past episodes, Episode 14 of Season 4 marks the end for Amanda, because yes, she dies.

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The series showrunners Liz Heldens, Daniel T. Thomsen, and Karine Rosenthal sat down with Variety, sharing that the death “sets off a chain of events that is going to take us to the end of the season,” and pave the way for something new to come in Season 5. Because, if you haven’t heard, Will Trent has already been renewed for Season 5, which will reportedly air sometime in 2027.

Rosenthal further explained, “Amanda has been the character who has protected Will for as long as she has known him, so this gives us the opportunity for a completely new dynamic in the GBI, because her replacement will not have that same relationship with Will. Her death had the most impact on the most amount of characters. It really sets everybody reeling from this enormous loss.”

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The showrunner also acknowledged that while losing Amanda is “painful” and puts all the characters into a “reset” mode, it adds to the excitement expected to come in Season 5.

'Will Trent' showrunners say Sonja Sohn knew about her character’s impending death.