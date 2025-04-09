What Kind of Dog Is Betty on 'Will Trent'? Viewers Ask Who Owns the Lovable Pup What kind of dog is Betty on 'Will Trent' and who owns her? By Trisha Faulkner Published April 9 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: ABC

She’s small, scrappy, and completely steals every scene she’s in. While Will Trent centers on Special Agent Will Trent’s brilliant mind and emotional depth, it’s his tiny four-legged companion who’s captured the hearts of viewers. So naturally, fans are asking: What kind of dog is Betty on Will Trent? Furthermore, fans are interested in knowing everything there is to know about the real pup behind the role.

As the series continues to gain a loyal following, Betty’s popularity has only grown. Her expressive eyes, head tilts, and unspoken bond with Will make her more than a background pet — she’s a co-star in her own right. So, what kind of dog is she and what do we know about her life when she isn’t on our television screens?

Source: ABC

What kind of dog is Betty on 'Will Trent'? She's a purebred Chihuahua named Bluebell.

Betty is a purebred Chihuahua played by a real-life pup named Bluebell. At 8 years old, Bluebell is already something of a veteran in the entertainment world. Before her role as Betty, she portrayed Wink, the one-eyed dog in Disney’s 2021 film Cruella.

Despite her Hollywood experience, Bluebell brings something soft and grounding to Will Trent. On-screen, Betty plays a key emotional role — she’s the first living thing that Will, portrayed by Ramón Rodríguez, truly lets into his life. Their bond is based on mutual trust, quiet loyalty, and a shared sense of having come from complicated places. For many viewers, Betty represents hope, comfort, and unconditional love — all in a six-pound package.

Who owns Betty of 'Will Trent' in real life?

As Betty’s popularity continues to grow, so do the questions — especially around who owns her in real life. The answer? Bluebell is trained and handled by April Macklin, a professional animal trainer who’s worked in film and television for years. April has been caring for Bluebell since 2018, describing her as “a bit of a rescue.”

According to Parade, April’s training process focuses on trust and personality, not just technical commands. Bluebell isn’t just reacting on screen — she’s genuinely interacting with her human co-stars, which helps explain why the chemistry between Betty and Will feels so real.

Source: ABC

Betty isn’t just cute — she's a grounding force for Will Trent.

It’s easy to think of Betty as comic relief or a way to soften Will Trent’s character, but her presence goes deeper. For a character who grew up in the foster system and struggles with emotional intimacy, the quiet companionship of a dog like Betty feels profound. The show doesn’t overplay it — it just lets that relationship grow naturally, scene by scene.

In interviews, Ramón has even mentioned how much Bluebell brings to the set, both as a scene partner and as a mood-lifter between takes. Fans clearly feel the same way. Social media is filled with fan art, GIFs, and even fan accounts that track Betty’s appearances on the show.