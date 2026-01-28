Let’s Talk About That Baby Bump Erika Christensen Was Seen With on 'Will Trent' Did Erika accidentally reveal she’s pregnant? By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 28 2026, 10:45 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@willtrentabc

Actor Erika Christensen is a mom of two and married to cyclist Cole Maness. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Shane, in June 2016, and their second daughter, Polly, in August 2018. Needless to say, it’s been a while since Erika has had experience with a newborn.

But in January 2026, she was seen on Instagram sporting a baby bump and appeared in various episodes of Will Trent visibly pregnant. So, of course, fans are wondering: Is Erika expecting her third child in real life?

Is Erika Christensen pregnant in real life?

Erika Christensen is not pregnant in real life. Her character, Angie Polaski, is, however, pregnant on Will Trent (more on that below). Erika already has two small children with her husband, Cole, and she actually has a funny story about how they met. During a January 2026 interview on Good Morning America, Erika shared that she saw Cole in a documentary (remember, he’s also a pro cyclist) and decided to reach out via DM.

But Cole thought she was another cyclist named Tim Johnson, who is now a friend of theirs. It wasn’t until they chatted for a while that he realized who she really was. But clearly, they clicked, because they then started dating, got married in September 2015, and later welcomed their two daughters, Shane and Polly.

Erika Christensen’s character Angie is pregnant in 'Will Trent' Seasons 3 and 4.

Every time Erika has appeared on social media or TV recently with a baby bump, it’s for her character, Angie. At the end of Season 3, during Episode 17, which aired in May 2025, Angie finds out she’s expecting after being admitted to the hospital. It’s her doctor, and boyfriend, Dr. Seth McDale (played by Scott Foley) who delivers the shocking news, just after she reveals that she’s been having a tough time, drinking, and coping with her mom’s death.

Since Season 3 ended with Angie pregnant and she decides she wants to keep the baby, the storyline carries into Season 4, where she’s much further along. What makes it clear that Erika is only pregnant on-screen is that she’s openly discussed in interviews and on social media what it’s like to wear a fake baby bump.

During her Good Morning America interview, she explained that she wears two types of prosthetic bumps. One is like a bathing suit, used for shots under clothing. For shots where the bump is exposed and needs to look realistic, a more complex prosthetic is used. She said the sides and middle have to be glued down, and it can take hours to put on.

