Angie Is No Longer with the APD in 'Will Trent' — Is She Leaving? Season 2 ended with Will gone and Angie arrested. Is this it for Erika's character? By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 7 2025, 9:45 p.m. ET Source: ABC

The season 2 finale of Will Trent left fans with a cliffhanger as viewers watched Will (Ramón Rodriguez) arrest his (sometimes) lover, Angie Polaski (Erika Christensen), for tampering with evidence and covering up Crystal’s involvement in the murder of Lenny Broussard. Crystal was revealed to be the serial killer behind the murders of sex offenders, but despite this, Angie blurred the lines between personal feelings and professional duty, failing to uphold her responsibilities.

Will was undoubtedly put in a tough spot as a Special Agent, but Angie never expected him to betray her to that extent. As Season 2 closes with Angie arrested and Will going M.I.A., fans are left wondering what will happen to Angie’s career. With Season 3 making its debut on Jan. 7, 2025, viewers are asking: Could Angie be leaving Will Trent? Here’s what we know.

Is Angie leaving 'Will Trent'?

Angie doesn't appear to be leaving Will Trent, at least not yet. While she and Will are expected to go through the ups and downs of their relationship in Season 3, it’s clear that their journey together is far from finished. Considering he turned her in, she turned to Detective Ormewood — who has proven in the past that when faced with a moral dilemma, he'd choose Angie — her story is not over yet.

However, major character shifts unfold in Season 3, as viewers see Will stepping out of his usual suit and tie, opting for more casual clothing, as he tries to piece his life back together after things with Angie took a turn for the worse. "There's a lot of self-reflection happening," Ramón revealed to TV Insider.

As for Angie, she is no longer with the Atlanta Police Department (APD), and viewers will witness the strain Will's actions have caused on their relationship. “It’s really, really rough in the first several episodes, and once Will and Angie finally do get to be face to face, it’s not an easy thing," Ramón explained.

He added, "They both have their reasons for being upset at each other, and Will has his reasons of why he did what he did, and so it’s really complicated, and hopefully audiences will be happy."

Aside from exploring whether Will and Angie can repair their fractured relationship, Ramón assured fans that Season 3 will introduce new faces, including Gina Rodriguez as Marian Alba, an assistant district attorney. "We have new love interests coming in," Ramón teased, adding even more excitement to the latest season.

Erika Christensen has been actively promoting her character's return to 'Will Trent' on Instagram.

What further supports the idea that Angie isn’t leaving Will Trent — or will at least appear in several episodes of Season 3, if not all — is Erika's active promotion of her character on Instagram.

