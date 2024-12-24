Gina Rodriguez Has Frequently Praised 'Jane the Virgin' Co-Star Justin Baldoni "Justin is a sweet, sweet soul. Man, he's a sweetie pie," Gina Rodriguez said of Justin Baldoni. "That's my brother forever." By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 24 2024, 12:56 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since the release of the 2024 romantic drama, It Ends with Us, rumors of a feud between stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film, have been swirling. Alleged tensions between the two have now been all but confirmed, especially after Lively filed a legal complaint in December 2024, naming Baldoni and others, and also suing him for sexual harassment.

As more people publicly rally behind Lively, resurfaced comments from Baldoni's former Jane the Virgin co-star, Gina Rodriguez, have sparked conversation. Here's what Gina had to say about him.

Source: The CW

Gina Rodriguez on Justin Baldoni: "That's my brother forever."

In August 2024, while promoting her new game show Lucky 13, Gina sat down with Us Weekly and briefly chatted about her former Jane the Virgin co-star Justin Baldoni (who also officiated her 2019 wedding to Joe LoCicero). During the interview, Gina described Justin as one of her "closest friends," adding that they "talk all the time."

Then, in September 2024, just weeks before the 10th anniversary of Jane the Virgin, Gina spoke with People about the show and reflected on her lasting connection with Baldoni. "Justin is a sweet, sweet soul. Man, he's a sweetie pie," Gina gushed of Justin Baldoni, who played the Rafael to her Jane. "That guy is — that's my brother forever. Forever and ever."

Source: The CW

She also revealed that Baldoni is "hands down" the person she stays in touch with the most from the Jane the Virgin cast, though she keeps in contact with others as well. "I talk to Yael [Groblas] and Brett [Dier] a lot also," Gina continued. "But Justin is just my brother."

A little over a month later, Baldoni sat down for his own interview with People, sharing that Gina's kind words "came at a very special time" for him. He said they "meant a lot" and appreciated that Gina "really showed up" for him. "She's a sweetheart," Baldoni told the outlet of Gina. "She's family forever."

Baldoni also revealed that he and Gina "for sure" plan to work together again sometime soon: "I'd love to work with her. She's so talented," he said. "I hope it's a movie that she directs. She's a fantastic director, so I would love to act in something that she directs."

Gina has remained quiet following Blake Lively's lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

As many have publicly expressed their support for Blake Lively in light of the lawsuit she filed against Justin Baldoni, Gina Rodriguez has stayed mostly silent. Her most recent Instagram post was on Dec. 7, 2024, and she has not made any public comments since. If and when she speaks out, whether in support of or against Baldoni, we will be sure to update this story.

Source: The CW