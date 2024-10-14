Home > Television 10 Years Later: See the 'Jane The Virgin' Cast Then and Now "It always brings me joy to hear how much this show has meant to so many." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 14 2024, 12:54 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

It's hard to believe it's been 10 years since Jane The Virgin premiered on The CW. The satirical telenovela quickly became a fan-favorite and starred Gina Rodriguez as the titular character.

The show ran for five seasons before it came to an end on July 31, 2019. So, what is Gina and the rest of the cast up to today? Keep reading to find out!

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva)

Source: CW

Gina Rodriguez became a household name thanks to her role as Jane Villanueva on the show — and it also won her a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Today, Gina continues to act, more recently appearing in the Netflix rom-com Players and is the co-host on Lucky 13 alongside Shaquille O'Neal. She is also married to actor and MMA fighter, Joe LoCicero, whom she met on the Jane The Virgin set. The couple shares a son born in 2023.

Andrea Navedo (Xiomara "Xo" Villanueva)

Source: CW

Andrea Navedo plays Jane's outgoing mother Xo — and steals the spotlight in every scene. Since the show's end, Andrea has appeared in several popular TV shows and movies including A Million Little Pieces, The Good Fight, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Justin Baldoni (Rafael Solano)

Source: CW

Justin Baldoni plays Rafael Solano, the biological father of Jane's child after an accidental artificial insemination. Justin fondly remembers his time on the show, writing, "It always brings me joy to hear how much this show has meant to so many. Thank you to everyone who made this show a part of their lives. And to my TV family who will always be family to me." Today, Justin is still acting and has even gotten behind the camera, directing movies such as Five Feet Apart and It Ends With Us.

Yael Grobglas (Petra Solano)

Source: CW

Yael Grobglas was perfect as Rafael's scheming and cheating wife — who goes so far as to artificially inseminate herself after their divorce in Season 2. Next, the French-Israeli actress is set to appear on the CBS series Matlock.

Ivonne Coll (Alba Villanueva)

Source: CW

The perfect abuela doesn't exi-- We take that back. Ivonne Coll was the perfect abuela. The former Miss Puerto Rico 1967 has had an impressive acting career appearing in films and TV shows such as The Godfather Part 2, Lean on Me, and Switched at Birth before starring on Jane the Virgin. More recently, she appeared in Lucifer.

Brett Dier (Michael Cordero Jr.)

Source: CW

Brett Dier played Michael Cordero Jr., Jane's police officer husband who was jealous of Rafael, and is on the hunt for the drug dealer Sin Rostro, who is based in Rafael's hotel. Brett's character also experiences a staged death and amnesia. Today, Brett is still acting but also focused on his art career.

Jaime Camil (Rogelio de la Vega)

Source: CW

Jane's father Rogelio is a self-involved telenovela actor you couldn't help but love thanks to actor Jaime Camil. Since the show's end, Jaime has been keeping busy and is currently starring in Lopez vs Lopez. He is also a proud husband and father to his wife Heidi and their two kids.

Jenna Ortega (Young Jane)

Source: CW