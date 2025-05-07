Will Trent’s Father Is Played by Actor Yul Vazquez — Meet Sheriff Caleb Yul Vazquez joined the cast of 'Will Trent' in Season 3. By Trisha Faulkner Published May 7 2025, 12:29 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 17 of Will Trent. ABC’s Will Trent has delivered no shortage of twists. A major twist from Season 3 that kept fans on the edge of their seats was the moment the identity of Will’s father was revealed. This reveal came late in Season 3, adding a deeply emotional layer to the story of the Atlanta-based GBI special agent. Naturally, the reveal has fans wanting to know more about who the actor playing Will Trent’s father is.

Article continues below advertisement

Turns out, Will’s father is none other than Sheriff Caleb — a charming, complex lawman who arrives just as Will faces several personal turning points. Just who is the actor behind the character? Keep reading for the details.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

The actor playing Will Trent’s father is Yul Vazquez, a familiar face in the industry.

Per TV Line, the casting of Yul Vazquez as Will’s father was revealed prior to his character’s introduction in the series. The article shared that Yul would be joining the cast in a recurring role that would likely continue in Season 4. Sheriff Caleb was described as “charming, with a healthy dose of danger.”

While Yul’s character was not revealed until the final episodes of Season 3, the casting report suggested he would have a more prominent role in Season 4. As fans can only assume, Sheriff Caleb’s arrival is bound to complicate Will’s already turbulent emotional history. After all, Will spent his childhood in foster care before going on a lifelong journey to find both his identity and stability.

Article continues below advertisement

For viewers unfamiliar with Yul, his face is likely more recognizable than his name. The actor has played memorable roles in Russian Doll, Severance, The Outsider, and Captain Phillips, often portraying characters who are morally complex, emotionally volatile, or hiding something beneath a polished surface. His addition to the Will Trent cast promises to deepen the show’s exploration of trauma, family, and justice.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Sheriff Caleb’s reveal in Season 3 sets up a major arc for Season 4.

In Season 3, Episode 17, viewers finally meet Sheriff Caleb onscreen, without yet knowing the full implications of who he is. It isn’t until the events of the episode unfold that it becomes clear: this is Will Trent’s father. As Parade confirmed, the bombshell twist forces Will to confront emotional wounds that have never fully healed.

Unfortunately, Yul is not stepping into the role of a clean-cut character. ABC describes Sheriff Caleb as “morally complex.” This suggests that his presence will not be simple or comforting for Will. Those who are familiar with Yul’s work as an actor, however, know this ambiguity is exactly where he shines.