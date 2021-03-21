Looking for Wholesome Fun? Here's How to Get the Bald Filter on TikTok

Many people are using their bald filter capabilities for good old fashioned fun by utilizing the deep-fake imagery to psych out family or friends. One user laughs and captions her video , "I just had to see what [my husband] would look like with a bald filter," to a mildly exasperated spouse. There have been a plethora of bald spouses in the hashtag, which sometimes includes just #baldeffect and other times exists as #baldeffectchallenge.

Many younger people on Twitter admitted to attempting to prank parents with the idea that they or a sibling had shaved their head to mildly disastrous results.

One user says, "So I’m running around the house, putting the bald filter on everyone in sight and just screaming pls I really convinced my mom my brother shaved his head," alongside a few crying emojis. Another laments that their mother took a little too well to the look and posted it on Instagram.