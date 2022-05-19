Is the TikTok Discover Page Really Gone? Users Have Questions

There’s still a way to discover videos from users you’re not mutually friends with on TikTok, though. All you have to do is tap the magnifying glass icon, which is located at the top right of the main feed page.

You can search for videos that interest you in any category or genre from there. Whether you want to search for fashion videos, puppy videos, fitness videos, or something else, the magnifying glass will be your best bet for discovering new, fun pages to follow.

As of now, not every single user on TikTok has access to the Friends tab, but pretty soon, everyone on the app will notice the update.