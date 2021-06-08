'Garden of Good,' the Latest Game on TikTok, Helps You Raise Money for Feeding America

'Garden of Good,' the Latest Game on TikTok, Helps You Raise Money for Feeding AmericaBy Leila Kozma
Jun. 8 2021, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
The latest game available on TikTok helps users raise funds for Feeding America.
Garden of Good encourages everyone to support the work of the non-profit simply by playing. To succeed in the game, TikTokers have to get so-called drops, which can be achieved by inviting others to join in the game, for instance.
Here's what you should know about Garden of Good.
'Garden of Good' is quickly taking over TikTok.
Boasting a delightfully nostalgic aesthetic that could easily be compared to that of FarmVille, Garden of Good has already earned a great deal of popularity among TikTok users.
But unlike Farmville, Garden of Good calls on TikTokers to engage in some wholesome fun while standing up for a good cause.
According to HITC, TikTok has pledged to donate $0.10 for each pound of virtual crop a user has successfully harvested. TikTok vowed to give a minimum of $150,000 and a maximum of $5 million to Feeding America.
By playing 'Garden of Good' you can raise donations for Feeding America.
To join the game, all you need to do is click on the Garden of Good icon featuring a diamond and a carrot on the top left side of your TikTok profile. Next up, you will want to select which type of crop you want to grow in your garden.
To make the most of the game, you will want to check in on your crops regularly, watering them with the watering can in the bottom right corner. To get your hands on more drops — which likely speeds up the harvesting process — you will want to get the word out there and encourage your friends to support your garden or join Garden of Good. You can also support other users' gardens and help them achieve their goals.
Although Garden of Good was launched only recently, it has already earned considerable praise from TikTokers.
As Maria Gemma (maria_lynn_92) explains in a short video, the main appeal of the game lies in its simplicity, as it provides users a chance to help tackle food poverty from the comfort of their homes. It requires almost no effort and is free to use — which makes it more appealing for many.
Garden of Good helped bring out some TikTokers' competitive streak.
"I will be the world's greatest TikTok farmer, mark my words," pledged Bob Feeser (@bobfeeser_voiceactor).
A person named Izzy (@lilizzyambivert) took to TikTok to describe an unexpected side effect, however.
"Nah, TikTok is crazy because now I'm going to be obsessing over getting these drops in," Izzy captioned a short clip.
'Garden of Good' marks the latest collaboration between TikTok and Feeding America.
In July 2020, TikTok teamed up with leading coconut water brand 100 Coconuts to create a capsule collection. According to BevNET, they promised to give 15 percent of the proceeds to Feeding America.
The social media platform created at least one other incentive targeting users with an interest in social entrepreneurship in the past. In April 2020, TikTok introduced Donation Stickers, which allow users to raise money for a select list of charities through their videos and live streams. According to a press release, TikTok pledged to match the donations made between the launch date, April 27, 2020, and May 27, 2021.