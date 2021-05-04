TikTok's iPhone Editing Hack Is Designed to Give Your Photos an Old-School Feel

TikTok's iPhone Editing Hack Is Designed to Give Your Photos an Old-School FeelBy Tatayana Yomary
May. 4 2021, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Since the birth of social media, creators have long been interested in finding cool ways to switch things up on the content front. Whether that’s creating specific themes for images and videos or simply adding a creative spin to repurpose content, there are many ways to stand out in the social media world — especially via the TikTok platform.
TikTok allows users to share a mix of photos and videos on the app. While there are plenty of ways to play with your delivery, the iPhone photo editing hack has become a hot topic on the app. And it’s not what you may have in mind.
Ready to learn all about the iPhone photo editing hack? Read on to get the 4-1-1.
TikTok’s iPhone editing hack allows users to give their photos a sun-kissed appearance.
We can all agree that having an iPhone comes with a slew of perks. With access to specific social platforms and new technology that can improve your overall social media experience, iPhones come in handy for a plethora of reasons.
So, it makes sense that TikTok users can’t get enough of the iPhone photo editing hack on the app. While you may be thinking that you can edit your photos through the classic camera app on iPhone, this TikTok version takes things a step further.
As TikToker Anauguzz demonstrates, the hack consists of playing around with the brilliance and exposure settings within the app, along with other steps to give your photos a vintage yet sunkissed look. In other words, it’s the perfect way to add some old-school flair to your content.
While you may think that oversaturated photos are not on trend, many creators have been opting for this artsy aesthetic.
And TikTok users are quite fond of the hack. Anaugazz first posted the video of her trying out the hack on April 30, 2021. Now, she has already garnered 13.1 million views and counting.
Many TikTok users have been asking her for a step-by-step tutorial so they can give the hack a try.
Using TikTok’s iPhone photo editing hack is actually easier than you may think.
Giving certain trends, challenges, or hacks a try can be hard work depending on what it entails. But, the iPhone photo editing hack is something that most people should be able to try without any problems.
To kick things off, you’ll want to select the photo that you’d like to edit in the camera app on your iPhone. Once you have your selection, scroll to the “Exposure” feature and set it to 100. Then, scroll to the “Brilliance” feature and also set it to 100.
Now, scroll to “Highlights” and set it to -32. Moving on, you’ll need to set “Shadows” to -26 and switch "Contrast" to -30. Next, set the “Brightness” to -15, “Black Point” and “Saturation” to 10, “Vibrance” to 8, and “Warmth” to 10.
Now, it’s time to set the “Tint” to 29, increase the “Sharpness” to 14, and the “Definition” to 23. Lastly, go back to “Exposure” and set it to 0. Your work is now done.
So, if sun-kissed-looking photos are your speed, it's definitely worth giving the TikTok iPhone photo editing hack a try.