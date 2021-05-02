Those May 2nd TikTok Videos Are Freaking People Out — Here's What's Going On

Until these TikTok uploaders give us some context, we won’t know what the May 2nd videos mean. Alternatively, the videos might mean nothing at all. Maybe we’re all being trolled. (Remember when TikTokkers claimed the world would end on January 12 ? Or that Charlie D’Amelio would die on March 12 ? We rest our case.)

Because it might be folly to try to figure out what May 2nd means to these TikTok uploaders, let’s just round up the historical significance of the day, yeah?