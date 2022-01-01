These TikTok Organization Hacks for the New Year Will Make 2022 Feel Less Chaotic

It’s all about having a clean and pristine look for TikToker @Kellie_Atkinson. You can keep your cereal in its original box and you can keep your laundry detergent in its original container, but everything would look a lot cleaner and more organized if you moved those contents over to clear glass or plastic jars. It’s way easier to know how much you have left of the products in your home if they’re being stored in clear glass or plastic reusable containers.