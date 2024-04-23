Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok The TikTok Rizz Party Has Developed Some Original Lore A group of kids dinging and dancing at a party has been dubbed the "TikTok Rizz Party" — and the internet crafted lore for it. By Sara Belcher Apr. 23 2024, Published 1:37 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@boysbeingboi

No matter how much time you spend on the internet, there will always be pieces and corners of it full of lore and memes that you won't understand. TikTok is filled with niche references, between the quickly evolving memes and one-off jokes, it's hard to stay up to date on it all. But if you scroll long enough, you're bound to stumble upon something new and wild.

The TikTok Rizz Party is one of these niche memes that has morphed into a monster with its own lore. What started as a series of kids dancing and singing at a party has become a story filled in by the various users of TikTok and Reddit. There's little concrete substance in this story, but let's break down what you need to know.

What's the lore behind the TikTok Rizz Party? It's a bit confusing.

The actual lore surrounding the "TikTok Rizz Party" is a bit confusing, and we're sorry to say, but it's not about an actual party that happened. Footage of a bunch of teenagers dancing and singing along to Kanye West's "Carnival" went viral. Though it's not entirely clear, it seems the kids are at a high school prom, a friend's birthday party, or a bar mitzvah. The internet then dubbed the event the "TikTok Rizz Party" based on a viral sign for a party of the same name.

There are various videos from this "TikTok Rizz Party" that have circulated, each with the same core characters. There's Group Leader, who is in the front of most of the videos and wearing a blue tie; Second in Command, who is the only one in a white shirt; Tomato Boy, the hype man of the group; and Turkish Quandale Dingle, who seems to be the only one in the group not already friends with the previous characters.

Turkish Quandale Dingle, whose name does not seem to be getting any flack for its potentially offensive profiling, is assumed to be the outsider of the group. This was surmised in a video of the group dancing, where Turkish Quandale Dingle sticks his tongue out while showing off some dance moves to the party goers, seemingly trying to impress them. In subsequent videos, he seems to have a more solid place in the group.

Since the videos first started to make their rounds on TikTok, the lore behind the group has morphed into a thing of its own. People on TikTok have created their own lore for the group, coming up with character arcs for each individual and publishing them online. It's become a fanfiction of sorts, except the characters are based on real people whose names haven't been disclosed.