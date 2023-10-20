Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Man Steals Box of Spaghetti From Grocery Shopper Because They Didn't Let Him Go in Front of Them While in line at a grocery store, a petty man stole a box of spaghetti from the guy in front of him because he didn't let him go ahead of him. By Allison DeGrushe Oct. 20 2023, Published 5:08 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @tedpullin

I think we can all agree that there are way too many petty people in the world. Sure, pettiness can come in handy sometimes, but most of the time, it's just plain embarrassing (and very, very rude).

For example, TikTok creator Ted Pullin (@tedpullin) recently shared a story about his most recent trip to the grocery store. While waiting in line to pay, Ted asked the guy in front of him if he could go ahead of him because he only had two items. The man refused, and, as a result, Ted stole a box of spaghetti from his shopping cart. OK, seriously? Check out the full story below. Plus, keep scrolling to hear what social media has to say.

A man stole another guy's box of spaghetti while in line at the grocery store.

Ted started the video by asking his followers, "Am I the a------?" OK, the fact that he even had to ask that makes me believe he knows he was, in fact, the a------. Anyway, let's get into the story.

After picking up toilet paper and bleach (interesting), Ted went to checkout. He noticed the guy in front of him had a full shopping cart, so he asked the man if he could go ahead of him in line because he didn't want to wait. Without so much as a glance over his shoulder, the man refused Ted's offer.

Ted seemed to respect the guy's decision and claimed he didn't "really have the energy to argue with anyone." But as the man was loading his groceries onto the counter, Ted took a box of spaghetti from the guy's shopping cart simply because he didn't want him to have it. Seriously? That was ridiculous.

He didn't even want the spaghetti, but Ted said he bought it because he "wanted the store to get their money." Yeah, sure — he just wanted to take petty revenge. Thankfully, he even admitted that that was his primary motive.

"The only motive was so [the man] didn't have it," Ted explained, adding, "Just don't be an a------, because then you'll get out a------'d by someone. So I guess the answer to my question at the start was we're both the a------. Arguably, I'm more of an a------, but he's also undeniably an a------."

TikTok agreed that Ted was wrong to ask to cut in front of the guy.

The viral video, which was posted on Oct. 18, 2023, has been viewed more than 1.4 million times and counting as of this writing; it also received over 6,000 comments from fellow TikTokers who called out Ted's sense of entitlement. "You don't ask, they have to offer," reads the top comment. A second TikTok user agreed, writing, "You do NOT ask to go ahead — yes, he should've offered, but [he] doesn't have to."

"He had no obligation to let you go ahead of him," a third person said, while another user replied, "YTA. Undeniably, you are the only AH. Poor planning on your part does not constitute an emergency on his part." Someone else added, "You never know what people are going through, so just be kind."

"YTA," one TikToker commented, adding, "The guy might have already let a couple of people go in front of him before you got to the checkout, and taking someone's food is just mean." We couldn't agree more.

