"I Regret Nothing" — Person Exposes Neighbor's Affair Because It Was Disrupting His Sleep

When someone does us dirty, there's a small part of us that wants to get revenge — or petty revenge. Unfortunately, we don't know how to do that, but this one man in the "Petty Revenge" subreddit might be our new inspiration.

The original poster, who goes by the handle u/IonicRes, revealed that he exposed his upstairs neighbor's months-long affair because it was affecting his sleep. OK, go off then! Read on for the rest of this crazy story. Plus, stick around to hear what the internet has to say.

This person exposed their upstairs neighbor's months-long affair.

The OP said he knows what he did wasn't right — but he regrets nothing. He then jumped into the horrible story, revealing that his upstairs neighbor "has been having an affair with a married man for about four months now." The OP claimed he usually wouldn't care, but since it's an affair, the man heads over at "odd hours of the night, and they have sex very loudly." As a result, the OP hears everything and can't sleep.

The OP noted that he's had previous issues with his upstairs neighbor, who's a 40-year-old woman seemingly "living like a teenager." She throws parties with 20-somethings on Monday nights, gets back home around 2 a.m. and paces her condo while "having loud phone conversations." Oh, we almost forgot — she also has affairs!

"I tried to talk to her like a normal person about my concerns, but she doesn't care, and I've had to get the association involved to stop the parties. I hate her," the OP explained. Now, completely fed up, the OP decided to end his upstairs neighbor's fun once and for all.

The OP looked into the married man — who's a dad, by the way — and searched up his license plate. He discovered an address, which led to him finding out the guy's name. And, after the OP did some "social media stalking," he found the mystery man and his wife's profiles.

"I made a throwaway account, [and] messaged the wife about the affair," the OP penned. "I haven't seen him now for a few weeks, and I'm sleeping really nicely :)"

Many fellow Redditors supported this person's petty revenge.

If you cheat on your significant other, we'll never take your side — and it seems like Reddit agrees because thousands flocked to the comment section to commend the OP's valiant, albeit chaotic actions. "In my book, you did the right thing regardless of your sleep," one Redditor wrote. "You may have saved a nice woman a lot of bulls--- by bringing the current bulls--- to her door. It's one thing to cheat on your spouse, but as soon as there are kids involved. You can go f--- yourself."

They continued, "This guy is a piece of junk, hopefully you helped his wife realize this. Your neighbor is a piece of s---, no two ways about it. She knew what she was doing and chose to do it, f--- her. There are kids involved."

"I think you did the right thing. Cheaters are trash, and the people who sleep with cheaters are equal, if not worse. She knew what she was doing, and so did he, f--- em both," the Reddit user added. "I would've told the wife also, even if it wasn't affecting my sleep. No one deserves what these pieces of s--- are putting on the table."

