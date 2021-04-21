Why Is My TikTok Video Under Review? Here's the Scoop

So you just created what you believe to be a compelling piece of content on your smartphone video camera. You're gearing up to plaster it all over your socials to help perpetuate your own personal brand and move yourself one step closer to social media fandom.

You open up your TikTok application, select the video from your camera roll, and then hit upload. You wait for the clip to get posted into the web's ether but you're slapped with a message: Your video is under review. You curse the heavens and shake your fist at the sky demanding, "What is the meaning of this?!"

No, but really. What does it mean when your TikTok video is "under review"?