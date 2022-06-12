TikToker Slams Corporations for Making Employees Return to Offices Just to Take Zoom Calls

There are plenty of studies that show employees who work from home are more productive than when they're working in an office setting. Plenty of businesses have seen that for their specific industries that it works in their benefit to allow employees to work from home.

Facebook, Nationwide, Twitter, Square, Coinbase, Shopify, Box, Hitachi, Upwork, Slack, Quora, Siemens, Fujitsu, and a slew of other corporations have either transitioned to full or partial remote job options for its employees.