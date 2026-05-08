A "Time Traveler" Predicted the Hantavirus in 2022 — Here's What We Know "2023: Corona ended 2026: Hantavirus." By Niko Mann Published May 8 2026, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / NBC News

Everyone is talking about a resurfaced tweet from a "Time Traveler" on X that predicted the hantavirus back in 2022. The news comes amid the deadly outbreak on hantavirus on a cruise ship, according to NBC News. The World Health Organization reports that a cruise ship departing from Argentina and carrying 147 people experienced a deadly hantavirus outbreak.

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The cruise ship traveled through the South Atlantic, Antarctica, South Georgia, Nightingale Island, Tristan da Cunha, Saint Helena, and Ascension Island. Several people became ill, and three people died from the Hantavirus aboard the ship. "As of 4 May 2026, seven cases (two laboratory confirmed cases of hantavirus and five suspected cases) have been identified, including three deaths, one critically ill patient, and three individuals reporting mild symptoms."

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A 'Time Traveler' predicted the Hantavirus in 2022.

A post from June of 2022 shared by @iamasoothsayer reads, "2023: Corona ended 2026: Hantavirus," and the accuracy of the prediction has everyone talking online. One person on X shared the post with the caption, "This person has only posted 4 times… All in a week in 2022…Their bio says ‘reads the future’…This post says: 2023: Corona ended, 2026: Hantavirus. It’s the only post like this. Grok confirmed it has not been edited since ‘22. Weird." Another person over on TikTok also weighed in with a video noting the apt prediction.

The video included the text, "A time traveler predicted hantavirus 4 years ago," it read. "Can he tell me tomorrow's lottery tho #hantavirus #cruiseship #timetravel." "So, I'm on Twitter, and I found this tweet that somebody posted back in June 2022," said the TikToker. "And they predicted, not even predicted, but announced that we're gonna have the hantavirus in 2026, and the user stopped posting since 2022...they haven't posted since then."

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Social media users reacted with unease. "That scares the hell out of me," one X user replied. "For a soothsayer, this is not soothing in the slightest," wrote another. However, Grok replied, "Just a spooky coincidence, not prophecy." According to the World Health Organization, hantavirus is a zoonotic, viral respiratory disease mostly affecting rodents. Human infection occurs through "contact with the urine, faeces, or saliva of infected rodents or by touching contaminated surfaces."

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Cleaning buildings or being in areas with rodent infestations can cause the infection. At least four states are monitoring people from the cruise ship as they return home following the outbreak. One person resides in California, one in Arizona, two in Texas, two in Georgia, and one in Virginia. According to Newsweek, the Virginia traveler "is currently in good health, not showing any signs of infection, and is under public health monitoring."