Home > Viral News > Trending Source: Getty Man Accidentally Captures Himself Getting Fired While Recording Timelapse of His Work Routine By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 15 2023, Published 2:40 p.m. ET

It's fairly typical these days for TikTokers to record their daily activities and share with their followers, including what a typical day at work for them looks like. And even if these videos don't get a lot of interaction or start earning you 4 cents per 1,000 views on the platform, at the very least you can look back at your footage and see how you spend your time while on the job.

Article continues below advertisement

And these come-with-me-to-work style videos are delivered in different ways. Some folks just show snippets of their daily routines and some, as The Unprofessional Chef did, record the entirety of their workday with a stationary camera on a timelapse.

However, what the gentleman couldn't have prepared for was getting fired during his work block (it appears he's a remote employee doing his job from his home office) and that his camera was recording the entire thing, just at a rapid pace. Even sped up, the shift in his demeanor and reactions can be seen, along with him telling his wife the unfortunate news.

Article continues below advertisement

He writes in a text overlay of the video, "That moment you are documenting your working block style and end up taking a timelapse of you getting fired"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @unprochef

A few seconds into the clip, a text overlay appears on the screen that delineates the nature of the TikToker's conversation with his boss: "Manager: how was your vacation? Me: it was great but I'm happy to be back Manager: glad it went well..."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @unprochef

That wasn't the end of their conversation, however: he adds: "*HR Joins the call* Manager: We are going to move forward with termination, effective today HR: You'll lose access to all logins after this call"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @unprochef

In the rest of the video, we see the TikToker jot down some notes and there's a marked shift in the way he acts. When he logs off of his computer you can see him stressed out, he speaks to someone off camera in the video; it's his wife. "Me to my wife: I just got fired."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @unprochef

Many folks in the comments section wanted to know why he was fired from his position, and he provided a follow-up video during a cooking tutorial he uploaded to this TikTok account.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @unprochef

He said that he isn't going to reveal the company that he works for, but that the business has year-end reviews in which managers go over the cumulative performance of each worker. During his year-end review he asked what he needed to do in order to be considered for a promotion (he says that the goals set by the company are fairly broad.)

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @unprochef

However, he was informed by management that he wasn't hitting the goals that they expected of him and instead of talking to him about a potential promotion, they placed him on a PIP (performance improvement plan.) There are some folks out there who state that whenever a worker is put on a PIP, it usually means that management is just trying to cover its tracks before that worker is fired, while others state this isn't necessarily always the case.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @unprochef

He said that even though he didn't agree with the performance improvement plan document that his job gave him to sign he still decided to put his signature on it anyway and proceed to give "5,000 percent" at work. The TikToker went on to say that he had planned on taking a vacation to Mexico prior to receiving the PIP and despite receiving the not-so-great news from his employer he went on the trip anyway.

Article continues below advertisement

He didn't think he was going to get fired but just move to a different position within the company. However, management had other plans and they terminated his contract with the company.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @unprochef