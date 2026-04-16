It's Over! Tina Campbell's Husband, Glendon Campbell, Has Filed for Divorce The 25-year marriage has come to an end. By Tatayana Yomary Published April 16 2026, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@iamtinacampbell

Another day, another broken marriage! It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news of the divorce of Tina Campbell and Glendon “Teddy” Campbell. The couple, who have been married for a quarter of a century, had the news announced on April 16, 2026.

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While neither party has publicly shared their sentiments on ending the marriage, many fans are not surprised that their union has come to an end. Unfortunately, the couple has been marred by infidelity in the marriage, which was publicized on the WeTV show, Mary Mary. And now that they have ended things, fans believe that infidelity was once again a factor.

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Why are Tina Campbell and her husband getting a divorce?

Per documents obtained by People, the couple has been separated since June 2024. However, the separation became permanent once Glendon filed for divorce on April 13, 2026. The outlet shares that the documents were filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Interestingly, the documents state that spousal support will be determined at a later time and that the couple does not share any "quasi-community property." Per the Cornell Law School, quasi-community property is defined as “property acquired by a married couple while living in a non-community property state (common law state) that would have been considered community property had they been residing in a community property state (such as California or Washington) at the time of acquisition.”

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Additionally, the documents state that Glendon has requested visitation for the couple’s two minor children, 16-year-old Glendon Theodore Campbell and 13-year-old Santana Campbell.

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The pair also shares daughters Laiah Simone and Meelah Jane. Teddy’s daughter, Cierra, who Tina treats as her own, is Teddy’s child from a previous relationship.

Glendon and Tina Campbell appeared on 'The Steve Harvey Show' to discuss infidelity in their marriage.

During the time Glendon and Tina were filming for the WeTV show, the couple appeared on The Steve Harvey Show on Dec. 9, 2015, to discuss Glendon’s infidelity and their reconciliation. Tina shared that someone who watched their reality show told her about Glendon’s philandering.

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“They were like, ‘Listen, I hate to have to say this to you,’” the person told Tina. ‘And I followed the information that I found for six months to make sure it was true because I don’t want to break your heart, but stop doing what you’re doing because you may need to take care of you and your kids. So, they told me about two of them (women).’”

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Tina then shared that she had called Teddy with the information when she was out of town, but he didn’t come clean. She later shared that one of the women in question was like a “godmother” to their kids.