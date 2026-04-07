Actors Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas Got a Divorce, and Fans Want to Know Why "We have thoughtfully and consensually decided to finalize our almost 20-year marriage in a loving and friendly manner." By Lea Vatenmakher Published April 7 2026, 2:21 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Content warning: This article mentions allegations of substance abuse. Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas were together longer than most celebrity couples, leading people to believe that their love would last forever. However, after 18 years, the actors chose to get a divorce, but the reasons why weren't so clear. In fact, the duo seemed to be so in love that their friends expressed disbelief that they went through with the split.

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The duo met in 1995 on the set of the film Two Much. They were both married at the time, but had each split from their former partners by the following year — deduce from that what you will. In 1996, Antonio and Melanie got married and had a child later that year. Despite admittedly blowing up their marriages for each other, the pair didn't last, as Melanie filed for divorce in 2014. The question is, why did she end things?

Source: MEGA

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Why did Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas divorce?

Melanie cited "irreconcilable differences," which could mean pretty much anything, in the divorce filings. Per People, a representative for the couple stated, "We have thoughtfully and consensually decided to finalize our almost 20-year marriage in a loving and friendly manner, honoring and respecting each other, our family and friends, and the beautiful time we have spent together." Even though the actors didn't give information, we can deduce what happened based on their struggles at the time.

Any relationship in the spotlight will face scrutiny, especially one with such scandalous origins, which surely added to the strain on the marriage. Further complicating the situation was Melanie's substance abuse issues. Although she went to rehab, with Antonio's support, any form of addiction can harm a marriage. Lastly, while Melanie was clear that Antonio didn't cross any lines or do anything horrible, she did feel stressed and like she'd lost herself within the relationship.

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Where is Melanie now?

Source: MEGA

After being married four times to three different men, Melanie has decided that she's done with saying "I do." Although she's open to the idea of being in a romantic relationship, the actress has no interest in going through the legalities of marriage. Upon reflecting on her relationship with Antonio, Melanie told ABC News, "I was stuck. Nobody else is to blame. It's just that I personally got stuck, and I won't let that happen again. I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do."

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Where is Antonio now?

Source: MEGA

It's unclear as to whether or not Antonio shares Melanie's views about marriage, as he's been in a relationship with investment banker Nicole Kimpel since 2015, but there's no ring in sight. As for his relationship with Melanie, Antonio told Fox News, "I'm a very good friend of my ex-wife. I don't have anything against her. She's a wonderful woman, and I still respect and support the idea that everything that happened between her and me for 20 years was beautiful."