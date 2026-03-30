Why Did 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Chase and Miranda Decide to Get a Divorce? For a while, Chase and Miranda seemed to have found their groove as co-stars, exes, and co-parents to their two kids. By Lea Vatenmakher Published March 30 2026, 9:35 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Miranda Hope and Chase McWhorter have announced their divorce after seven years together. After standing as a united front throughout the early stages of parenting, fame, and a nationwide scandal, the pair have finally called it quits. Given everything they've been through, fans can't help but wonder: What did break the two up, and why are they in the headlines again now?

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Fans of Hulu's reality TV series about the MomTok influencers know all about the "Soft Swinging" scandal, and one might think that was what broke Chase and Miranda's relationship. Described by The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul as "above the waist" intimacy, the stars' involvement in soft swinging — swinging in all ways except full intimacy itself — isn't what brought Miranda and Chase's love story to an end.

Source: MEGA

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Why did Chase and Miranda get a divorce?

Soft swinging aside, Miranda and Chase had deeper issues in their relationship. They cited a lack of communication, having grown apart, and living under the microscope of fame as the problems that led to the breakdown of their marriage. The reality TV stars also pointed out that they were very young when they first got together — Chase was 22 years old, and Miranda was 20 years old when they married in 2017.

In a statement about the split, Miranda told People that she's "just kind of trying to have life experiences" now that she's single. Similarly, Chase revealed to Us Weekly, "I think we both realized that we’d gotten married a little prematurely." Both have confirmed that although the notoriety from the soft swinging scandal strained their relationship even further, the swinging itself did not impact their decision.

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View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @dchasemac

Miranda and Chase have been plagued by a new scandal.

For a while, Chase and Miranda seemed to have found their groove as co-stars, exes, and co-parents. The pair share children, Brooks and Cohen, and both parents have committed to maintaining a cordial relationship for their kids' sake. However, they seem to have different definitions of what that looks like, as Chase has allegedly had relations with several of Miranda's fellow MomTokers.

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The newest allegation is that Chase and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives co-star Jessi Draper shared a kiss. If true, this would not be the first of the show's stars Chase has been with since his divorce from Miranda.

View this post on Instagram Source: Instagram / @miranda__hope

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The dad of two also briefly dated Layla Taylor, who is now in a relationship with Chase's brother, Mason McWhorter. Chase ALSO dated Kate Racker, who was not a The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star at the time, but was connected to many of the cast members and is now a regular on the show. Yes, we know, it's confusing!