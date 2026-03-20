Jessi Ngatikaura's Divorce Confirmed Amid Ongoing ‘Mormon Wives’ Drama The tea is HOT for 'Mormon Wives' fans as Jessi Ngatikaura's husband has filed for divorce. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 20 2026, 1:08 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

It feels like there’s always some drama brewing in the world of Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Between cast drama, relationship updates, and off-screen headlines, things rarely stay quiet for long.

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Source: Hulu

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Jessi Ngatikaura’s divorce has been confirmed after her husband filed for separation.

Jessi’s husband, Jordan, filed for divorce in Utah after five years of marriage, according to court records. In a statement shared with TMZ, Jordan said the decision “has not been an easy” one and described it as something that comes “with a heavy heart.”

He added that his focus moving forward is on their children. He made it clear that he wants their children to feel “loved, supported, and protected” as their parents transition through the end of their marriage. Jordan also told TMZ he plans to handle the divorce with “kindness and respect.” So, he has asked fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to respect their family’s privacy during this time.

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Source: Hulu

As fans who have followed the couple know, they have two children together. They also have an additional child from a previous relationship. So, there will likely be some custody and child support details for the pair to figure out as the divorce moves forward. For now, however, it sounds as if Jordan is hoping to work things out peacefully. Unfortunately, the reality TV spotlight on the couple as they dissolve their marriage could cause that to change.

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This divorce comes months after the couple shared a very different kind of message on social media.

Part of what made this news come as a shock to fans is how things looked for the couple just a few months ago via social media. In October 2025, Jordan and Jessi were celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary.

Jordan called Jessi both his “ride or die” and his “best friend.” Likewise, Jessi commented on the post with a supportive and loving response. The contract between the snippets of their relationship they shared on social media and the reality of filing for divorce has shaken fans to their core.

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This divorce is unfolding alongside other ‘Mormon Wives’ drama.

The timing of the split also overlaps with ongoing headlines involving other cast members from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. A lot of chatter on social media and recent attention about the show has centered around Taylor Frankie Paul. This is due to a situation involving Taylor and her ex.

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According to People, there was a "domestic assault investigation.” Someone close to the situation told the media that “allegations have been made in both directions.” Due to the ongoing investigation, however, there haven’t been many details released about what is going on.

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E! News reported that there were also rumors that the cast dynamics were shifting, as many of Taylor’s co-stars were trying to distance themselves from her. Some have speculated this was largely because her co-stars were jealous of her time in the spotlight. Jessi, however, reportedly shut that down. Likewise, someone close to the cast told E! News that Taylor’s relationship with the cast “is great right now.”

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As with many reality TV personalities, the line between public and private life can get blurred — especially when major updates happen alongside ongoing show-related drama.