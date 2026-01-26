‘Mormon Wives’ Star Jessi Draper Debuts Her New Face and Gets Candid About Plastic Surgery MomTok supported the Hulu star's new look in her Instagram comments. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Jan. 26 2026, 6:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@_justjessiiii

Seasons 2 and 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jessi Draper was a tough one, to say the least. Jessi, who is affectionately known as the "grandma" of her MomTok friend group, though she was only 30 when the Hulu show debuted, faced difficulty in her marriage to her husband Jordan Ngatikaura.

In Season 2, it was revealed that Jessi had an affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette and that she and Jordan had secretly been separated. In addition to her marital drama, Jessi also had to raise her and Jordan's three children, operate her Utah-based salon, JZ Styles, and tended to her camera ready looks so she can film Mormon Wives and other content. Though Jessi is juggling many hats, she made time for one change to something that was at the top of the list: her face. Here's a look at the reality star's new look and what she's said about going under the knife.

Jessi Draper discussed her recent facial surgery with her fans.

On Jan. 14, 2026, Jessi posted an Instagram post where she shared her followers that she had undergone facial surgery. She showed several before-and-after clips from the procedure, including one of her lying in a bed, with her face fully bandaged up and wearing goggles over her eyes. Jessi then followed up with an Instagram video of her sporting her new face as she discussed the work she had done.

"I did an upper and lower bleph," Jessi explained. "It's a pretty common procedure that a lot of people get, and people just don't really talk about it." According to Cleveland Clinic, a bleph, also known as a Blepharoplasty, or eyelid surgery, can improve the appearance of the area around your eyes and reduces the bagginess from your lower eyelids and removes excess skin from your upper eyelids. It can be performed on the upper or lower eyelids or, in Jessi's case, both. She also said she had some facial fat grafting.

Jessi Draper shared the reason behind her plastic surgery decision.

In her Instagram video, Jessi explained what pushed her to try plastic surgery to enhance her face. The entrepreneur said she underwent the surgery because she had some issues with "creasing" while applying eyeshadow, and that she felt certain areas of her face looked "hollow" after losing weight and dissolving her facial fillers.

Despite being confident in her decision, Jessi admitted the healing process from the surgery has "really messed with me," noting that some of the challenges included her having to wear goggles for "two days straight," leaving her unable to see anything. "I have done a video of my recovery process of, like, what my face looked like the first few weeks, and it is terrifying," she also admitted. "I'm honestly debating posting it cause I know I'm gonna get a lot of hate, but I also want people to, like, know what to expect."

The reality star also shared that, although she caught a lot of flack from online users about having plastic surgery, she's happy she ultimately made the choice to enhance her looks for herself, not for anyone's opinions.