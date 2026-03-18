What to Know About Taylor Frankie Paul's Drama and Continued Controversies Taylor Frankie Paul's 'SLOMW' co-stars are tired of her drama. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 18 2026, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul

Founding MomTok member and star of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu, Taylor Frankie Paul, is no stranger to drama. Her reality TV career was essentially built on it, since she blew up on social media when she admitted to a swinging scandal involving herself, her ex-husband, and other people she was close to in the Mormon community.

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But what is the Taylor Frankie Paul controversy now? It seems like there is always something going on in Taylor's personal life to make things complicated for her professionally. Now, it involves another ex, Dakota Mortensen, and a police report that resulted in a pause in filming for SLOMW and questions about Taylor's season of The Bachelorette.

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What is the Taylor Frankie Paul drama now?

In March 2026, TMZ reported that the Draper City Police Department in Utah revealed police had been dispatched to Taylor's home due to an alleged domestic violence altercation between Taylor and Dakota. No arrests were made at the time of the incident in February 2026, but the release of the information came at a crucial time in Taylor's reality TV career and has created even more drama for her.

Taylor later told Entertainment Weekly that she has no contact with Dakota amid the ongoing investigation. The two share one child, a son, and she told the outlet they are using a third party to handle communication regarding their son as they co-parent. She also spoke to Us Weekly about the allegations and investigation ahead of her Bachelorette premiere.

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"The headlines that are out right now are very hard to see because that's not the truth of it," she told the outlet. She also said, "There's more to the context to everything, and it's unfortunate." Before the news broke about Taylor and Dakota's legal issues, the pair had screaming matches full of tears during Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The drama didn't stop for the former couple once the cameras stopped rolling.

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Dakota Mortensen allegedly has a video of his and Taylor's fight.

Although neither Dakota nor Taylor was charged with anything immediately after the police were called to her home, according to TMZ, someone close to Dakota revealed that he has footage of the reported incident on his phone that he has allegedly shown to friends. The alleged footage shows Taylor hitting and biting Dakota. However, there has been no confirmation of this footage as of now.

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Dakota also alleged that Taylor called him more than 150 times after filming for The Bachelorette was over. Steve Carbone, aka Reality Steve, posted a screenshot that is allegedly from Dakota's phone on Instagram. The reality TV gossip blogger wrote in the caption that Dakota's roommate sent him the photo.