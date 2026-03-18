Questions Surround Season 22 of 'The Bachelorette' as Fans Wonder if the Season Will Air A sponsor reportedly pulled out of 'The Bachelorette' ahead of its premiere. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 18 2026, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: Disney/John Fleenor

With Taylor Frankie Paul as The Bachelorette lead in 2026, producers had to expect some drama. And since Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is full of it, and it was filmed right before Taylor left Utah to film the dating reality show, it came as little shock to fans that there was controversy even before the season premiered. Now, because of that controversy, fans want to know if The Bachelorette is still going to air.

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The Bachelor spinoff, which has been on TV for almost as long as the flagship series itself, has had some unconventional seasons in the past. In two seasons, the show broke from its traditional style and allowed two women to lead with the intent of both getting engaged to men by the end. In Clare Crawley's season, she ended early with an early pick and was replaced by Tayshia Adams. Before Taylor's season of The Bachelorette even premiered, there were expectations of something different on the way.

Source: Disney/Sami Drasin

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Is 'The Bachelorette' still going to air in 2026?

Although there are concerns about The Bachelorette moving ahead with its March 2026 premiere date, according to Variety, fans have nothing to worry about. The outlet reported that, despite controversy surrounding Taylor and her ex, Dakota Mortensen, and domestic violence accusations, the show will go on.

Gossip columnist Rob Shuter did report some rumors in his Substack, Naughty But Nice, however. According to him, producers held meetings to determine what to do about Taylor's season of The Bachelorette, including whether or not to move forward with it as originally scheduled. At this time, though, those rumors have not been confirmed.

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Source: Disney/Bahareh Ritter

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives paused filming its fifth season. But as far as The Bachelorette goes, ABC did not make an official statement about pulling the show from the air, replacing Taylor, or scrapping the entire season and holding off until 2027 for Season 23 of the series.

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TMZ reported that Utah's Draper City Police Department confirmed that authorities had been called to Taylor's home about a domestic violence incident between Taylor and Dakota at her home. Neither Taylor nor Dakota was arrested, but the public record of the incident puts a tarnish on Taylor and the projects she is attached to.

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A major sponsor pulled out of 'The Bachelorette.'

The Cinnabon brand made the decision to distance itself from Taylor, The Bachelorette, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as the first major brand to do so. This is another reason why fans fear the worst for Taylor's season of The Bachelorette, especially if other brands and companies follow suit.

"Cinnabon has made the decision to terminate its collaboration with The Bachelorette and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," a spokesperson said in a statement, per Entertainment Weekly. "Recent developments and allegations surrounding the lead cast member led us to reassess this collaboration as it no longer aligns with our brand values."

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Season 22 of 'The Bachelorette' already finished filming before the controversy.