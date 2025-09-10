Taylor Frankie Paul Hasn’t Always Been the Best Mormon — Where She Stands in the Faith Now The MomTok leader searched for her Mormon (or non-Mormon) lover on Season 22 of 'The Bachelorette.' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 10 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fifteen minutes of fame? The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast don't know her! In the time since they launched their Hulu reality TV show, several of the cast members have signed onto more projects that allow them to step away from the drama, at least temporarily. Ahead of the show's third season, Mormon Wives stars Whitney Leavitt and confirmed they were joining Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars.

Soon after, MomTok's HMIC (Head Mom In-Charge) is trading in her TikTok for a rose to star on Season 22 of ABC's The Bachelorette. Taylor's surprising venture into the dating side of reality TV shocked many fans who wondered if the show will have any hinderance on her religious beliefs. But, is she actually still Mormon? Here's what she's said about her faith.

Source: Mega

Is Taylor Frankie Paul still Mormon?

Taylor is very much still tied to her Mormon beliefs. The influencer shared on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she considers herself to be Mormon, despite making some decisions that have made some of the religion's followers side-eye her. One of the significant no-nos of the faith is drinking alcohol, as it violates the health codes tied to the religion. Taylor has been candid about her use of the substance, and said that, while she's sober now, she relied on alcohol during social events before discovering she didn't need it.

"I just felt like socially for me, it was like, I don't think it'll be that fun without it," she said in an interview with Newsweek. "It's a mind shift. Get out of the mindset that you need that. And it's been really good for me to have a group of girls that don't need it and we still have so much fun." And, of course, Taylor's soft-swinging scandal, which she became involved with during her marriage to her ex-husband Tate Paul, made many Mormon believers question her loyalty to her faith.

While soft-swinging is a common practice in ethical non-monogamy, according to The Salt Lake City Tribune, the concept is frowned upon among older members of the faith and has been more common in the younger generation. However, Taylor stated on Call Her Daddy that she doesn't want to repeat the soft-swinging life in her future relationships.

“It was a very short-lived learning lesson,” she explained while discussing the scandal. “For me, don't open your marriage because it didn't end well… I don't think it would ever be healthy for me, and I think when you're really in love with someone, you're probably not wanting to share them. So, obviously, there were lots of issues in the marriages, and I would never do that again.”

Source: ABC

Taylor Frankie Paul said she'd prefer her next lover not be Mormon.

Although her partying and swinging days are over, Taylor wouldn't mind being exposed to other religions outside of Mormonism. The mother of three shared on Call Her Daddy that she's open to dating men with different religious backgrounds and revealed she'd actually love it if her special someone wasn't Mormon.

“I'm open to any religion,” Taylor said. “I mean, I'd be open to Mormons. I'm still, I'm obviously, because I'm Mormon, but like, he doesn't have to be.”

The content creator, who ended her engagement with Dakota Mortensen, the father of her youngest child, Ever, in September 2024, said she's also not interested in dating a fellow content creator or influencer. However, Taylor confirmed that any man who wants to continue being her plus-one must be open to being on camera.