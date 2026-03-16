Everything To Know About Who Taylor Does and Doesn't Pick in Her Season of 'The Bachelorette' (Spoilers) Taylor Frankie Paul said her season "ended in a Taylor way." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 16 2026, 2:01 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Sami Drasin

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential spoilers for Season 22 of The Bachelorette. Fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Bachelorette came together, probably not for the first time, when Taylor Frankie Paul was announced as the Season 22 lead. Then, the questions came, like will Taylor's ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, be one of her guys, and who does Taylor pick at the end of The Bachelorette?

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Taylor has become known for being a bit indecisive and even flaky when it comes to men on SLOMW. That includes Dakota. But she is also ready and willing to find love, and even before her season premiered, there were Bachelorette spoilers about who Taylor might pick and what happens at the end of her likely very dramatic season.

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Who does Taylor end up with on 'The Bachelorette'?

According to Reality Steve, aka Steve Carbone, Taylor's final two guys were leaked, but just because one was spotted out in Utah, where Taylor lives, it doesn't necessarily mean they are together. Steve reported that Taylor's final two are Shane Parton, a 27-year-old from Atlanta, Ga., and Doug Mason, a 28-year-old from San Diego, Calif.

Doug posted photos on Instagram from a skiing trip to Utah, which prompted some fans to assume Taylor picked him. He also looks a lot like Dakota, which might have helped him get pretty far with Taylor during filming. But there hasn't been confirmation that Taylor picks Doug at the end of The Bachelorette.

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Right now, Doug seems to be the best guess among fans, though. In a TikTok that one fan posted, she shared a video from Doug's Instagram in a specific blue T-shirt. She then added a video that Taylor posted with a man in the same shirt, but she pushes him out of the frame. Right now, it appears to be a pretty big clue.

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Taylor told Us Weekly that she felt The Bachelorette was a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for her. She admitted that she doesn't care if people question her reason for going on the show, because she did it for herself. She also hinted that The Bachelorette "ended in a Taylor way," which she added, some people might understand more than others.

Source: Disney/Evan Mulling

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Taylor dated other people before she filmed 'The Bachelorette.'

Taylor goes speed dating during Season 4 of SLOMW to get back into the swing of things (no pun intended) before The Bachelorette. Taylor also sleeps with her ex, Dakota. In an episode of SLOMW Season 4, which was filmed shortly before Taylor left to film The Bachelorette, Miranda McWhorter asks if Taylor is going to use "protection" with the men on the show if she does get intimate with any of them.