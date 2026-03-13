Everything To Know About the Filming Timeline for 'SLOMW' Season 4 The ladies of 'SLOMW' were filming other things at the same time. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 13 2026, 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

At some point, the women of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives became bigger than MomTok and bigger than the Hulu reality show. So when Season 4 of SLOMW was filmed, a few of them were gearing up to film other reality shows and expand their respective resumes. For viewers who want to know when they filmed the fourth season, those other reality TV opportunities provide a relative timeline.

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Aside from Jessi Ngatikaura's haircare line and salon and business ventures that the other members of MomTok have outside of their group, they aren't exactly known for having full-time jobs. That means being reality stars is now their main profession, and when Season 4 of SLOMW was filmed, they were working on their careers.

Source: Disney/Fred Hayes

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When was 'SLOMW' Season 4 filmed?

During the Season 4 premiere, Whitney Leavitt shares that she and her family are moving from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles in preparation for her role in Dancing With the Stars. Season 34, which Whitney competed on, was filmed beginning in September 2025. In April 2025, Whitney posted on Instagram that she bought a new home, presumably in Los Angeles. During the season, we see Jen prepare for the Emmys, which took place in September 2025.

That means filming for SLOMW Season 4 likely started in the summer of 2025 and continued for months while Whitney and Jen Affleck geared up for their time on DWTS. It was around this time that Taylor Frankie Paul was announced as the Season 22 lead for The Bachelorette, which adds to the timeline for filming. Per a Bachelorette gossip account on Instagram, filming for Taylor's season reportedly ended in December 2025.

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Source: Hulu

The 'SLOMW' Season 4 reunion was probably already filmed.

After Hulu blessed fans by dropping every SLOMW Season 4 episode at once, they noticed the reunion was not included. However, as in past seasons of the show, the reunion will likely premiere a few weeks after the season debuts on Hulu. And, as in past seasons, it's possible the reunion was already filmed.

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Did they film 'The Bachelorette' at the same time as 'SLOMW' Season 4?

Whitney and Jen start their DWTS journeys during Season 4 of SLOMW, but what about Taylor's season of The Bachelorette? If her Bachelorette season really did film in the fall of 2025, then viewers probably won't see her arrive at the Bachelor Mansion in between trips to Swig. But the filming of one of Taylor's shows did sort of line up with the other, because viewers see Taylor prepare for her trip to California to film The Bachelorette.

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One thing the other ladies express concern about during Season 4 of SLOMW, though, is Taylor's ex, Dakota Mortensen, the father of one of her kids, ruining her experience. He claims on the show that he and Taylor slept together right before she left to film.