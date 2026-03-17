'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Fans Are Worried About the Show After Season 5 Paused Filming "Them Mormons are becoming wilder by the minute." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 17 2026, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Disney/Fred Hayes

Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives shows most of the members of MomTok embarking on wildly successful careers thanks to the Hulu show. But things might have taken a turn for the worst during the filming of Season 5, because according to TMZ, filming was unexpectedly halted in March 2026. Just when fans thought things couldn't possibly get any messier they just did.

Article continues below advertisement

So, why did Secret Lives stop filming? In the first season, there is unexpected drama and legal troubles between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen when they get into such a serious altercation that the police are called. Yet, at the time, the series powered through potential legal issues with one of the main stars. This time around, apparently, things were a little more serious.

Source: Disney/Fred Hayes

Article continues below advertisement

Why did 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stop filming?

TMZ reported that a source closer to production revealed a fight between Dakota and Taylor got so heated that after production was made aware of it, filming had to be shut down, though there hasn't been word if the alleged shutdown is temporary or permanent. No one from Hulu has come out to share any details about the potential pause in production for Season 5.

It also doesn't bode well for filming the reality show when the other women refuse to film with Taylor. According to People, an unnamed source who knows the cast said that "none of the women want to be associated with her." This is likely because of whatever happened between Taylor and Dakota, but the women share frustrations about the on-again/off-again couple during Season 4 of SLOMW too.

Article continues below advertisement

During the second half of the fourth season, after Taylor and Dakota sleep together and then have a shouting match the following day, the other MomTok members air their grievances about the toxic pair. They want Taylor to be in a healthy relationship and to stop turning to Dakota knowing things will only end badly. It sounds like Season 5 features more of the same drama, but worse.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened with Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota Mortensen?

The U.S. Sun reported that police responded to a call from Taylor's home in February 2026. An officer told the outlet, "There are allegations of violence from him, but it would be fair to say the claims were made from both parties." If that's true, then both Taylor and Dakota could be in serious trouble, and it would explain the halt in production.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the call and alleged domestic violence, no arrests were made at Taylor's home at that time. Still, with Taylor's Bachelorette season premiering in real time and Season 5 of SLOMW filming, producers might have felt the need to take a break and regroup to figure out what would be best for the series.