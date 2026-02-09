'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Layla Confirms Painful Break-Up from Mason "I genuinely want and wish nothing but the best for Mason." By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 9 2026, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @laylaleannetaylor

Back in July of 2025, Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans were treated to a juicy update: Layla Taylor and Mason McWhorter were an item. Fans loved it for Layla, who's still young, after her first marriage ended in divorce. She married her first husband when she found out she was pregnant at 19. So, seeing Layla and Mason happy together tickled fans. They made a beautiful couple and seemed happy together.

Unfortunately, it seems as though they were not meant to be forever. In February 2026, Layla tearfully confirmed that the two had broken up, smashing those SLOMW fan ship fantasies.

Layla and Mason from 'SLOMW' confirm their breakup.

Layla took to TikTok to share the sad news with fans. She explained in the video, "I feel like it's kind of obvious. I think everyone's already noticed, and there's pages already making videos about it, so I just wanted to hop on here to kind of set the record straight on something."

Tearfully, Layla clarified, "Obviously, me and Mason are no longer together." She paused and added, "It's still super fresh." Despite internet rumors painting a picture of a bad breakup, Layla said that there was "no bad blood" between the two of them. A tearful Layla shared, "I genuinely want and wish nothing but the best for Mason." Layla explained, "Things just weren't working out. I think we were just on two different paths right now, and he felt in order for him to grow, he had to be on his own. And I respect his decision, and I truly hope that he gets what he wants in life."

She added that Mason had become a major part of her children's lives, saying, "I just really thought that I was gonna get the family that I wanted so badly." Layla asked fans to be kind to Mason, because, "I still love him so much. And I only want the best for him."

Loved ones rallied to offer support after the breakup.

Luckily, her loved ones have her back. They flooded social media with support. Under her TikTok video, fellow SLOMW star Taylor Paul wrote, "We're here for you my girl." Mayci Neeley wrote, "Lay my heart💔 love you bb," while Miranda Hope added, "love you to the moon lay💕💕 here for you always bb."

On Mason's Instagram account, fans were out for blood despite Layla's request for kindness. One wrote, "How did you drop the hottest girl??" And another chided, "Nah, sorry but you stepped away from someone great. you grow together, you grow individually, but with another’s support. Huge loss bud."

