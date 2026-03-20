Why ABC Pulled the Plug on Taylor Frankie Paul’s 'Bachelorette' Season "That 'TMZ' footage is hard to watch." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 20 2026, 10:52 a.m. ET Source: ABC; Instagram/@taylorfrankiepaul

Just days before The Bachelorette Season 22, with Taylor Frankie Paul (star of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives) as the lead, was set to air on March 22, 2026, ABC went ahead and canceled the show.

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It was a pretty bold move, considering the entire season is basically pre-recorded (with the exception of the finale and live reunion segments), so like most people, you’re probably assuming something big happened. And you’d be right. While The Bachelorette itself isn’t finito, the season featuring Taylor certainly is, and here’s why.

Why did ABC cancel 'The Bachelorette' Season 22?

ABC terminated Season 22 of The Bachelorette before it could even reach its premiere date on March 22, 2026, after footage of Taylor Frankie Paul engaging in acts of domestic violence against her then-partner, Dakota Mortensen, was released by TMZ on March 19.

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“In light of the newly released video that just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment spokesperson told TMZ.

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For context, Taylor and Dakota were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2022 to 2025, welcoming a son, Ever, in March 2024. The footage released by TMZ, which was the straw that broke the camel’s back and prompted ABC to cancel the show, stems from a 2023 incident between Taylor and Dakota.

In the video, Taylor can be seen swinging and kicking at Dakota while yelling at him. Dakota is clearly holding the camera, trying to capture her actions. Later, the pair moves to the living room, where Taylor grabs metal chairs and slings them at Dakota. At one point, it appears one of the chairs may have made contact with their child, who can be heard crying in the background. The overall context of the footage shows Taylor attacking Dakota, and it isn’t a good look.

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But it doesn’t end there. Taylor had been arrested in 2023 on suspicion of domestic violence, which may or may not be linked to this incident, and faced misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, per People. On March 16, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed to People that the pair had made contact on Feb. 24 and 25 and are involved in an ongoing “domestic assault investigation.”

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Authorities also shared that “allegations have been made in both directions.” In addition to ABC canceling The Bachelorette, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives production has been paused for Season 5, and Cinnabon has terminated its collaboration with both shows, which had been offering “limited-time Bachelorette-themed packaging” inspired by the shows, per People.

A spokesperson for Taylor Frankie Paul spoke out after ABC canceled 'The Bachelorette.'

After news broke, a spokesperson for Taylor gave People a glimpse into Taylor’s side of the story, saying, "Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security."

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They added, "After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse, as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and is taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm."