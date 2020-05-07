Twitter Has Canceled Titanic Sinclair Because of What He Did to Poppy

Back in December, 2019, musician and YouTuber Poppy announced that she and Titanic Sinclair (her boyfriend and creative partner) had split. "I met this person at a young age and things were seemingly good for a while until echoes from his past were too loud to ignore," she shared on social media. Poppy also stated that Titanic was manipulative and glamorized suicide.

Unfortunately, Poppy's ex is still finding ways to degrade her and Twitter has responded with a #titanicsinclairisoverparty trending hashtag. Titanic, consider yourself canceled.

Source: Getty Images

Today (May 6) Poppy uploaded a statement to Twitter that detailed how her ex leaked personal photos to purposely destroy her self-confidence. She also explained that she created makeup videos as an artistic way for her to combat insecurities and help others who may be grappling with the same crushing feelings about themselves.

She wrote, "My ex boyfriend would always tell me I looked ugly without makeup on and I should never been seen without it. Making these makeup videos not only helped me feel more comfortable in my skin, but I want to encourage other people that are being constantly put down in a similar way that it's ok to love yourself + your skin." She added, "That person is releasing photos of me without makeup (and blonde hair) plus very personal demos that only he has. This is an attempt to make me feel small, insecure and exposed."

Poppy triumphantly ends her message by writing, "Those tactics aren't going to work. I am proud of my bare face and I am happy I no longer feel the way I did I chose not to release those demos for personal reasons. I no longer have that choice as it was taken from me, so hope you enjoy. Love all my fans and thank you for all the support."

Fans have taken to Twitter to show Poppy support. Twitter users are disgusted with how badly Titanic continued to treat Poppy; he violated her privacy, tried to take away her agency, and purposely attempted to make her feel powerless. fuck titanic sinclair for leaking poppy’s unreleased content & causing her further trauma ,,, can he not move on ??? — ♡ natsumi ♡ (@fall0utofgrace) May 6, 2020 I’m not a fan of Poppy but even I know how much she was mistreated and if I’m not mistaken there was also another woman before Poppy who he did the same thing to also. This party is well deserved and catch me rolling up. #titanicsinclairisoverparty pic.twitter.com/j1DPMrUqKI — Evie ⁷|| #joonieclub (@bbybinx) May 6, 2020 leaking personal stuff just for money when you claim to have moved on and be happy, yet you spend more time thinking about your ex than your actual gf... that’s so fcking creepy and gross i’m just so done with that roach he needs therapy and jail time #titanicsinclairisoverparty — Paoly 𖤐 // committing a massacre era (@poppysadored) May 6, 2020 words cant explain how much i admire & how proud i am of Poppy. she’s inspired & continues to inspire me everyday. Poppy took power back & didn’t let her ex have any sort of power & authority over her. truly the strongest and most powerful woman i know #titanicsinclairisoverparty pic.twitter.com/Jaj8kyw9wK — Paoly 𖤐 // committing a massacre era (@poppysadored) May 6, 2020