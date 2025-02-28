Toby Sandeman Is a Model and an Athlete — but Is He Married? "I fell out of love with the sport and this huge void sort of arose." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Feb. 28 2025, 9:22 a.m. ET Source: Instagram | @toby.sandeman

Toby Sandeman's life reads like the character description of the primary male love interest of a romance fan fiction. He's a two-time gold medalist athlete, a model, and lead actor in a new Netflix series. As is the case with any highly visible public figure, there are a lot of people who are interested in knowing whether or not Toby is married.

Is Toby Sandeman married?

If he is, then the actor does a pretty good job of keeping his matrimony a secret. On his Instagram account, the actor hasn't made any posts that would indicate he's with someone who'd be his wife. At least that's as of this writing.



Toby Sandeman's career has followed an interesting path.

Toby was born in Hammersmith, London and enjoyed engaging in sports from a very young age. He and his family watched English sprinter Linford Christie's accomplishments on the field. Between the ages of 6 and 15, Toby lived in Barbados and came back to England on a Rugby scholarship in Somerset at the Roman Catholic Downside school.

His passions led him to competing in athletics, and after his mother won a competition, he had the opportunity to train with his childhood hero, Christie. The athlete recommended that Toby take up training with his own coach, Ron Roddan, and the young Brit did just that.

Toby was urged to go into modelling by a family friend and he landed big gigs with Calvin Klein and Ralph Lauren. He even worked on a Vogue photoshoot with Naomi Campbell. Using the money from these shoots, he was able to devote himself entirely to athletics, which ended up paying off.

Toby would go on to earn two gold medals in 2009 at the European Athletics U23 Championships in the 200 meters and 4x100 meters sprints. His sporting career would eventually come to a halt, however, which he spoke about with People magazine.

"I fell out of love with the sport and this huge void sort of arose. For me, I didn't know what I was going to do in my life. I thought that I was going to just go out there and have to find a job and make my way in the world." However, he found a new passion after taking his brother to an acting class.

According to Toby, the teacher wouldn't let the track star sit out of an improvised scene exercise. He said that there wasn't this grand "epiphany" at the time but he felt compelled to go back to the class, which he did. It wasn't until he attended an acting school in New York that he was "blown away" by actors screaming all these curse words at their scene partners.

As far as professional starts in entertainment go, Toby managed to hit it big with 2017's The Royals where he acted alongside Elizabeth Hurley in the role of Sebastian. Following that, he nabbed a role in Love Is_ in 2018. In 2019, he was featured in two episodes of She's Gotta Have It.